Guardhat Recruits Indranil RoyChoudhury as Executive Vice President of Growth

Guardhat, the world's leading Internet of Things (IoT) industrial safety technology leader, today announced that former Codifyd COO Indranil (Rony) RoyChoudhury will join the team as the company's Executive Vice President of Growth.

Rony brings more than 20 years of experience in managing business units across technology towers and industry verticals to Guardhat. Most recently, he served as the COO at Codifyd a leading product data and analytics company. Prior to that he was the Manufacturing & Media Vertical Leader for a top 10 Global System Integrator where he led his team to become the fastest growing industry vertical globally. Rony started his career in consulting and solutions delivery for a range of industries at PwC, GE and Wipro.

"In the past year, we have seen enormous interest in the Guardhat platform," said Saikat Dey, CEO and Founder of Guardhat. "As we continue to grow, develop and refine our platform it is our top priority to attract leading talent that can continue to position Guardhat at the forefront of industrial safety technology. Rony's 20 years of experience in consulting, operations, business development, and proven track record of corporate expansion make him the perfect fit for our growing startup."

"Guardhat's success is a testament to Saikat's vision and the importance he places on hiring the right people and cultivating talent with a positive and engaging workspace. The disruptive technology platform that Guardhat is bringing to the market has the potential to bring about a paradigm change in safeguarding industrial workers. I couldn't be happier to join this team," Rony said.

Rony will join a team of industrial veterans with firsthand experience in the mining, technology, steel and engineering industries, including:

Saikat Dey , CEO: Served as the CEO of Severstal North America, a former global metal and mining company with revenues of approximately $4 billion per year.

Anupam Sengupta , CTO: Previously served as the CIO at Severstal and as a Partner for PNC Financial Services, where he led a global team focused on technology, consulting and IT services.

Mikhail Zhavoronkov , CFO: Formerly served as the VP of Corporate Planning, Pricing and Logistics of Severstal where he managed all outside processing for US operations.

, CFO: Formerly served as the VP of Corporate Planning, Pricing and Logistics of Severstal where he managed all outside processing for US operations. Senni Perumal, Head of Development: Served as Product Architect at Akamai Networks where he developed infrastructure to support the company's global content delivery network.

In 2018, Guardhat secured $20 million in Series A funding which it used to scale its engineering team and accelerate its sales and marketing functions. The company boasts a growing list of global solution providers including DuPont Sustainable Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Qualcomm Technologies.

The company currently holds eight patents across the areas of Connect Worker, Real Time Location Systems and Wearable Solutions and was named the Frost & Sullivan 2019 North America Company of the Year for its Connected PPE Worker Safety Solutions.

www.guardhat.com

About Guardhat

Detroit-based Guardhat is a leading industrial IoT technology company specialized in developing wearables, infrastructure and software platforms to provide a safer and more productive work environment for frontline industrial workers in heavy manufacturing industries. Founded in October 2014 by industry veterans and former steel & mining CEO Saikat Dey, Guardhat's mission is to modernize safety and enhance last mile connectivity in the industrial workplace. By combining a cutting-edge, wearable technology with advanced proprietary software, Guardhat is able to proactively monitor a user's location, health and work environment. The software platform collects and analyzes on-the-job data which is used to enhance industrial worker safety and productivity programs. Based out of its headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, Guardhat operates globally with offices in Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Bangalore, India; and Paris, France. Guardhat holds 8 patents across areas of Connected Worker, Real Time Location Systems and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

