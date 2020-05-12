Guardian Asset Management's Response to COVID-19

LEVITTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID-19, Guardian Asset Management is now offering enhanced protection from microbial contaminants such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, algae, mold within homes, offices and public facilities. Utilization of these environmentally friendly cleaning products inhibits the growth and spread of problematic bacteria. This innovative cleaning system both disinfects and protects surfaces for long-term eradication and suppression of germs for up to 90 days.

Guardian Asset Management has partnered with The Germ Killers, a division of Glo-Chem International (GCI), headquartered in Philadelphia, to offer a two-part application system that offers enhanced protection and management of problematic surface areas found in single-family homes, apartments, offices, warehouses, schools, hospitals, manufacturing plants, community centers, and vehicles. The integrated application system is EPA registered, FDA Compliant both disinfects and safeguards surfaces from all microbial contaminants.

"Our latest enhanced protection protocol is part of our mission in providing cutting-edge solutions to protect and preserve our client's assets; in this case help them control and manage problematic organisms and viruses such as COVID-19," explains Ernie Stefkovic, Vice President of Guardian Asset Management.

For more details please contact Ernie Stefkovic, VP of Guardian Asset Management at [email protected] or 888-872-9094.

About Guardian Asset Management

Founded in 2007, Guardian Asset Management a national property preservation and inspection company, successfully manages and protects valuable assets for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, GSE's, federal, state, local agencies, mortgage servicers and banks nationwide. Guardian works diligently for its clients to find a comprehensive, cost effective solution to protect and preserve their assets.

About Glo-Chem International

Glo-Chem International (GCI) through its Germ Killers division provides energy and chemical engineering consulting in the Real Estate Development, Project Management, and Construction Management space. It works with biotech companies that develop and manufacture groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect life's surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses).

SOURCE Guardian Asset Management