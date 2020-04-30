Guardian Opens Program to Advance Claims Payments to Dentists

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support dentists whose practices have been impacted by the pandemic, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) announced today it has introduced a dental claims advancement program for eligible dentists in its network and expanded access to its WorkLifeMatters employee assistance program at no cost.

"Guardian is committed to helping dentists manage through the coronavirus crisis," said Chris Smith, Head of Group Benefits at Guardian Life. "The programs we're announcing today can help address financial concerns and provide guidance to dentists and their employees."

As part of Guardian Life's commitment to provide dentists support until they can fully reopen their practices, the claims advancement program offers eligible dentists two weeks of claims payments in advance. Payments will be equal to two weeks of historical 2019 weekly average claims data with repayment required by end of 2020. It is available for qualifying dentists with $26,000 or more in paid claims from Guardian in 2019. The application process is open through May 10, 2020.

Access to Resources and Behavioral Health, Financial and Legal Specialists

To help navigate the impact of COVID-19, Guardian Life is offering 70,000 eligible dentists and their employees' access to resources and specialists via the WorkLifeMatters employee assistance program. As part of the offering, dentists can take advantage of the suite of resources available in Guardian's Small Business Covid-19 Action Center, which includes content on relevant topics like the federal CARES Act and business continuity planning. The program also includes interactive access to dedicated behavioral health, financial, and legal specialists for personalized support, as well as access to the full complement of WorkLifeMatters services at no cost through July 31, 2020. This comes on the heels of Guardian's recent announcement that it had extended this service to its small business customers.

Finally, Guardian had previously expanded its coverage of teledentistry claims for members when utilized to provide emergency services. Due to the ongoing health crisis, Guardian will extend coverage through June 30, 2020. To learn more about teledentistry and how it works, visit Guardian here.

For information on Guardian's latest updates during coronavirus, visit here.

About Guardian®

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

