Guardian Research Network® to Speak at PMWC 2022 About Advances in Applying Real World Data to Clinical Research

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Research Network Inc (GRN), a non-profit nationwide healthcare research consortium, is excited to announce that Adam Chasse, executive vice president and general manager, Clinical Services, GRN, will be presenting during the upcoming Precision Medicine World Congress (PMWC), in Silicon Valley, CA. With a session entitled "Next-generation CRO: Marrying Contract Research & Real World Data," GRN will showcase real world data (RWD) and share advances in research with deep data from electronic medical records (EMRs).

As a part of Track 6: Clinical & Research Tools, Chasse will speak on June 29, 1:30 p.m., at the Santa Clara Convention Center. GRN will also be exhibiting at booth C1016, June 28-30, 2022. PMWC provides a forum for the exchange of the latest advances in technology, clinical research, and implementation of precision medicine.

Beyond the Human Genome and RWD trial contributions

GRN will also be highlighted by Leroy Hood, MD, PhD, a world-renowned researcher in genomics and biotechnology and Phenome Health CEO, who is scheduled to have a fireside chat with Pfizer's chief medical officer at 1p.m., June 28, at PMWC. Dr. Hood has initiated the Beyond the Human Genome project to work with one million people to employ a data-driven approach across the spectrum of human diversity to understand how to optimize the health trajectory of each individual, predict disease before it occurs, and provide an opportunity to accelerate medical discovery and innovation.

"GRN has attended recent PMWC conferences, yet this is our first opportunity to speak about integrating all parts of a patient's record, including physician notes, molecular sequencing, radiological images, pathology and lab results, and more, to harmonize widely diverse, structured and unstructured data to paint a full picture of an eligible patient," Chasse said.

Working with life sciences and innovative research companies, GRN has collaborated on diagnostic and treatment options, some detailed in the upcoming showcase, including recent clinical studies that have resulted in the:

development of liquid biopsies, using a blood draw in diagnoses for 50 types of cancer, to see how screening and diagnostic tests can lead to earlier detection

use of molecular diagnostics and non-invasive liquid biopsy as a baseline to monitor therapy paths and understand which treatment should be used, which dosage, or if a therapy change may impact early phases of treatment

definition of how innovative tumor-targeting treatments are interacting with the micro-environment of a tumor

use of novel algorithms to identify previously undiagnosed rare genetic disease patients, especially those in the under-served and minority communities

"While we're not a traditional CRO, we are continuously finding ways to use our RWD platform to advance rapid matching of patients to therapeutic and diagnostic trials, RWD comparator cohorts, and precision medicine studies," Chasse noted.

About Guardian Research Network (GRN)

GRN, a non-profit organization, is a nationwide health system research consortium focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system members to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real-world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in under-served communities. For more, visit www.guardianresearch.org.

