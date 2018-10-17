GuardKnox Earns Accolade for its Vehicle Cybersecurity Framework at Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Excellence in Best Practices Award Banquet

GuardKnox's Communication Lockdown™ Methodology offers next-level in-vehicle cybersecurity by passing all messages entering the vehicle's network through routing, content, and contextual layers

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israel-based company, GuardKnox took the honours in Technology Innovation at Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Excellence in Best Practices Award. The prestigious, annual, black-tie event was held at the Royal Garden hotel, in London, UK on October 4th. This award acknowledges GuardKnox's leading-edge vehicle cybersecurity framework, comprised of the patented Communication Lockdown™ methodology, Secure Network Orchestrator (SNO) software and hardware architecture, and Service Oriented Architecture (SOA). These combined solutions prevent cyberattacks in real time, with zero false positives, minimal maintenance efforts, no connectivity requirements, and negligible disruption to processes.

"GuardKnox's solutions meet the stringent ISO 26262 cybersecurity standard, the Common Criteria (ISO 15408), and can increase original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reliability to 99.99999%," said Dorothy Amy, Senior Research Analyst, Automotive IT, Industry Analyst. "Its Communication Lockdown™ methodology (US Patent 9,899,563B2) provides the highest level of vehicle security by permitting only authorized communication, locking every field in every message within the vehicle. By utilizing strict rule sets, the architecture is designed to transmit only the vetted communication with very high security and fidelity, making the system verifiable, efficient, and highly attack resistant."

GuardKnox's second patent for hardware architecture (US Patent 10,009,350B2), SNO, enables secure physical separation of communication networks. SNO will lock down all internal communication at a bit level and serve as a gatekeeper by enforcing the layers of protection on every message either at ingress or egress. It is more relevant in a fragmented automotive supply chain because it eliminates the complexities of integrating software-only solutions into a holistic security strategy.

GuardKnox's third patent for SOA (US Patent 10,055,260) allows SOA to support the Communication Lockdown™ methodology for vehicle cybersecurity. This enables a multi-platform and multi-service approach to hosting various operating systems and services on a single engine control unit (ECU) with full permission control. It also has a secure separation (both hardware and software) between all resources, application groups, and operating systems.

GuardKnox has an additional patent on its Service Oriented Architecture, which was recently granted a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO. They have several more patents also in the pipeline.

"Significantly, the Communication Lockdown™ and hardware architecture eliminates integration overheads for OEMs, lower complexity issues, and reduce overall costs," noted Dorothy. "GuardKnox's differentiating stand-alone gateway unit not only secures the vehicle, but also aids real-time customization, securely hosts services, and has on-board secure storage and processing that complies with GDPR."

About GuardKnox

GuardKnox is an automotive cyber-solutions company providing comprehensive cyber defense. The GuardKnox team brings decades of experience providing the same cyber security solutions to the Israeli Air Force systems: Iron Dome, Arrow and Israeli F-16 and F-35 fighter jets. GuardKnox's patented and deterministic hardware and software solution, the SNO, or Secure Network Orchestrator, is completely autonomous, does not require any constant online connectivity and can defend against both known and unknown attacks. The GuardKnox solution family provides in-depth security with a central gateway ECU drop-in SNO, a local SNO for externally connected ECU's, as well as a reporting mechanism providing centralized fleet security. As a complete ECU, it integrates seamlessly into the vehicle, the value chain and the vehicle production process.

