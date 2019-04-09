Gubagoo Adds Real-time Payments, Rebates, Desking and Re-targeting to Live Chat Solution for Automotive Dealerships

Consumers can unlock real-time pricing from the dynamic vehicle detail page; Dealers can build deals and re-target car shoppers with new offers and incentives

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, today announced at the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo the launch of new VDP pricing, rebates, virtual desking and re-targeting functionality integrated into its advanced customer communication platform, Gubagoo ChatSmart. These new features give dealers the ability to build personalized deals for consumers in real-time on the dealership websites, re-target consumers through email, SMS and Facebook with updated payments when new rebates and incentives become available, and re-engage with consumers who have a higher propensity to buy a vehicle.

Gubagoo's dynamic VDP lets consumers view vehicles seamlessly in chat, and click to view a robust vehicle detail page. New enhancements have been added allowing consumers to value their trade-in, unlock real-time payments for any vehicle and add OEM rebates and incentives. Taxes and fees are personalized to the individual's zip code.

Consumer data captured from the VDP is immediately accessible to the dealer within Gubagoo Live, Gubagoo's omni-channel dealer communication platform. Gubagoo's new Blaster functionality lets dealers re-engage with consumers in just a few clicks. Dealers can create a target list and send relevant pricing and incentives via live chat, SMS, email and Facebook.

"Adding more digital retailing entry points to our live chat solution lets consumers unlock valuable information that they wouldn't get from a typical chat experience," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Dealers will see a significant competitive advantage as they can re-engage with consumers even after they have left the dealer's website."

Dealership websites that have Gubagoo Virtual Retailing enabled will realize even greater value from Gubagoo's dynamic VDP and Blaster functionality. From the VDP, consumers can launch the full online buying process to calculate payments, value their trade-in, apply for rebates and credit, and choose accessories and F&I products. Using Blaster, dealers can identify incomplete deals and re-engage with a new offer, discount or incentive to bring them back into the deal.

Gubagoo Virtual Retailing is the industry's first digital retailing solution for automotive dealerships built on messaging and live video interaction. Its guided shopping experience provides consumers with 24/7/365 live support from virtual retail specialists to answer questions at any point during the buying process. Gubagoo's suite of conversational commerce solutions also include ChatSmart advanced live chat, Text+ for inbound/outbound texting and Publisher for behavior-based offers and incentives.

Gubagoo will be giving live demonstrations of full product suite at Digital Dealer 26 in Orlando April 9-11 at the Orange County Convention Center. Dealers can sign up for a live product demonstration at https://get.gubagoo.com/DD26/ or by emailing buy@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. In 2018, Gubagoo was recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Dealerships use our powerful messaging and digital retailing solutions to activate the online car buying and servicing experience from their website, SMS, Facebook and Google Messaging. Our fully managed omni-channel live messaging service instantly connects consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365.

At the core of our solution is Gubagoo's patented behavioral and scoring algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.

More than 4,500 Dealerships, including some of the world's largest dealer groups and OEMs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

