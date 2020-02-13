Gubagoo Integrates ChatSmart Advanced Live Chat Solution with letgo

Gubagoo will list automotive dealerships' inventory on letgo's marketplace, help dealers and shoppers chat 24/7 in real-time, and generate high quality leads

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, today announced an integration with letgo, which makes it simple for millions to buy and sell locally.

This integration allows automotive dealerships to use Gubagoo to automatically post vehicle inventory to letgo's marketplace. Gubagoo's professional chat specialists will respond 24/7/365 to shoppers' inquiries through live chat and deliver high quality leads into the dealer's CRM system.

With over 100M downloads and 400M listings worldwide since its 2015 launch, letgo makes it easy for car shoppers to search by a vehicle's make, model, mileage, year, size, transmission type and other details. They can also chat instantly with sellers without leaving the app. With one tap, shoppers can message or call nearby dealerships about their listings, which are marked with a "letgo PRO" badge.

"This partnership helps us ensure letgo's filled with the best selection of vehicles so the millions of people who use our app can find exactly what they're looking for and dealers can effortlessly connect with a new generation of buyers," said letgo spokesperson Jonathan Lowe.

"letgo is a rapidly growing marketplace that provides dealers with an exciting new way to connect with more car shoppers online," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Gubagoo's integration with letgo makes it easier for dealers to get wide exposure to more consumers. We do all the work so dealers can focus on engaging with customers when interest is highest - in store or online using our software."

Automotive dealers that use Gubagoo ChatSmart will be able to leverage Gubagoo's letgo integration. ChatSmart is a robust live chat solution that is designed to increase consumer engagement and experience, generating more sales and service revenue for dealerships. The solution includes more than 80 out-of-the-box integrations. Innovative features include dynamic personalized greetings, inventory information, vehicle history reports, chat automation, appointment scheduling, credit checks, trade-in valuations and more.

Gubagoo's letgo integration is currently available for all Gubagoo ChatSmart users in the USA and Canada. To see a live product demonstration, visit www.gubagoo.com or email buy@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 6,000 Dealerships, Gubagoo's fully managed omni-channel messaging and digital retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365. For more information, visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

About letgo

letgo's free app makes it simple to buy and sell locally. With over 100M downloads and 400M listings worldwide since its 2015 launch, the secondhand marketplace is filled with everything from electronics, cars and collectibles to housing, clothing and furniture. Innovative features like letgo Reveal and video listings help millions sell what they don't need and find great deals nearby on anything they do. Listing something is as simple as taking a photo because letgo's technology automatically suggests a title, price and category. letgo was founded by Alec Oxenford, Jordi Castello and Enrique Linares. For more information, visit letgo.com and download the app for Android and iOS.

