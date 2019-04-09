Gubagoo Integrates ChatSmart Live Chat Solution with Google Messaging, HubSpot and Car Wars

Powerful integrations provide more opportunities for consumers and Automotive Dealerships to connect, communicate, and drive lead conversion

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, a leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, today announced that their flagship ChatSmart advanced live chat solution now features integrations with three leading technologies: Google Messaging, Car Wars' call tracking tool and HubSpot's marketing automation application. These integrations build upon ChatSmart's existing portfolio of more than 80 integrations.

Google Messaging is a new method for consumers to send messages to businesses from Google search results, Google ads and Google Maps. Consumers who search for a dealership on Google or in Google Maps can initiate a conversation with the dealership with click-to-message on Google organic search results, Google ads, and within Google Maps. Gubagoo's team of trained chat specialists will handle chat responses on behalf of the dealership, with the dealership staff having the ability to jump into the conversation using the Gubagoo Live web and mobile app.

Gubagoo's integration with Hubspot's marketing automation application allows for Gubagoo leads to automatically populate into HubSpot, where dealers can then create and execute marketing campaigns targeted to these leads. Details added to HubSpot include contact information as well as make, model and year of vehicle of interest and lead type (sales or service).

"Setting up the integration between Gubagoo and HubSpot was easy and painless. We were literally set up in a few days which illustrates the high standard of service that Gubagoo provides," said Josh Pogue, Digital Marketing Manager for Weins Canada. "The integration allows us to leverage HubSpot's marketing automation capability to run custom campaigns and provide source attribution on Gubagoo leads as soon as they come in. I am confident we'll be able to convert even more Gubagoo leads into sales and with a lot less effort."

Dealerships that use Car Wars for SMS and call tracking can now text enable all existing dealership phone numbers, making it easier for consumers to text with the dealership through Gubagoo's communication platform. Additionally, with enhanced visibility into Gubagoo SMS conversations, Car Wars can provide analytics and tracking on SMS in addition to phone calls. All text exchanges will be available in the Gubagoo Live platform and in the dealership's CRM.

"Both phone calls and text messages play a vital role in the customer experience and how they interact with dealerships, and we're seeing a huge rise in the number of texts that come through the local and toll-free lines Car Wars tracks for dealers," said Justin Sarnowski, VP, Product, Car Wars. "Many of our dealers were raving about Gubagoo and wanted all texts to live in the platform they were already using, so we got together with Gubagoo to build an integration that tracks texts through Car Wars tracking lines but drives communication through Gubagoo's conversational commerce platform."

"These powerful new integrations open up more opportunities for consumers and dealers to connect and establish a relationship," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "As a company focused on innovation we are constantly looking for leading technology and tools we can integrate with that will provide immense value and convenience to dealers."

Gubagoo's live chat, text, and digital retailing solutions currently feature more than 80 powerful integrations which include Facebook Marketplace, Facebook Messenger, Apple Business Chat, Google, and more.

The Google Messaging, Car Wars and HubSpot integrations are accessible today for all Gubagoo ChatSmart users.

Gubagoo will giving live product demonstrations of its conversational commerce solutions at the Digital Dealer Conference & Expo, held at the Orange County Convention Center on April 9-11 in Orlando Florida. To sign up for a demo, visit https://get.gubagoo.com/dd26/ or email buy@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. In 2018, Gubagoo was recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Dealerships use our powerful messaging and digital retailing solutions to activate the online car buying and servicing experience from their website, SMS, Facebook and Google Messaging. Our fully managed omni-channel live messaging service instantly connects consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365.

At the core of our solution is Gubagoo's patented behavioral and scoring algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.

More than 4,500 Dealerships, including some of the world's largest dealer groups and OEMs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

SOURCE Gubagoo

Related Links

http://www.Gubagoo.com

