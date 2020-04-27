Gubagoo Launches 'Virtual Meetings' to Give Dealers Tools to Meet Customers Remotely

The New Video Chat Feature is Now Available in Gubagoo's Chat Tools

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo, the leading provider of digital retailing and messaging solutions for automotive dealerships, announced today the launch of Virtual Meetings, its new video conferencing solution that will enable dealers to start face-to-face video meetings with their customers using any messaging platform.

The recent changes to the automotive retail environment have increased the importance of doing business online for dealers. Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing, which allows dealers to sell vehicles online, and Gubagoo's ChatSmart, which facilitates conversations with customers on dealers' websites, have seen record usage in the past 6 weeks.

To continue to support dealers with the technology they need right now, Gubagoo's Virtual Meetings was developed to allow video conversations to support the buying process, whether they are using chat or engaged in a full digital retailing experience with Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing.

Gubagoo's Virtual Meetings allows dealers to provide an in-person experience without customers having to be in-store. Dealers and customers can achieve their goal of finding the right vehicle, together, with as little learning and adapting as needed in a new buying process.

The feature is especially helpful for dealers navigating high friction deal steps like warranties and desking in a remote environment, where e-mail and phone are often insufficient. It also provides a critical way to build rapport and connect with customers face-to-face, further humanizing the online, digital experience.

"We're very excited to offer video conferencing technology within our messaging and Virtual Retailing tools," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "This is retail with social distancing – it's a game changer."

Dealers have been quickly adopting technology that helps them adapt to the sudden changes in retail environments nationwide, such as digital retailing tools like Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing product. Now, with Gubagoo's Virtual Meetings, they will never miss an opportunity to show, tell or sell their inventory.

"We find that when we jump in and chat with our guests online, the rapport we build helps us increase our chances of selling them a vehicle," said Rick Campbell, of Vann York Auto Group. "Gubagoo's Virtual Meetings will take this to a whole new level."

A virtual meeting can be created in GLive, Gubagoo's dealer communication tool. Once the virtual meeting is created, dealers can invite customers by URL in any other text-based channel such as e-mail or Facebook Messenger.

Gubagoo has made a firm commitment to provide unprecedented levels of support to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. To take advantage of these offerings, dealer representatives are encouraged to contact the Gubagoo team by phone at 1-833-482-2466, or by email at [email protected]. A collection of COVID-19 resources and offerings can be found at https://get.gubagoo.com/resource-center.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce and retail solutions for automotive dealerships and OEMs. Used by more than 6,500 dealerships and over 90% of the top 150 dealer groups in America, Gubagoo's fully managed messaging and virtual retailing platforms instantly connect consumers to dealerships through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads, appointments, and sales for dealerships. For more information, visit gubagoo.com

