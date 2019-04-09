Gubagoo Virtual Retailing Generates Additional Vehicle Sales for Dealerships

15% of consumers that completed the Gubagoo Virtual Retail experience purchased a vehicle.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gubagoo , the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs, today announced that Gubagoo Virtual Retailing, the industry's first digital retailing solution for automotive dealerships built on messaging and live video interaction, has been successfully launched with dealerships in the United States.

Since the launch of Gubagoo Virtual Retailing in February 2019, response from the dealership community has been overwhelming.

"The entire experience has been flawless. So far, we have sold 5 cars as a direct result of using Gubagoo Virtual Retailing," said Tony Rhoades, Executive Director of Information & Consumer Strategy, Gunn Automotive Group. "We love that our team can work a live deal with online customers who otherwise might not engage with us, and even better, get them back into the deal after they have left our website as offers and incentives change."

"We have sold 3 cars since starting the digital retailing pilot with Gubagoo," said Brie Ryan, Digital Marketing Manager from Gary Lang Auto Group. "For us the flexibility and ease of use have been key. The ability to instantly connect with a customer when interest is highest and desk a deal on the spot has our team highly engaged in the online retailing experience. Many are saying that the online buying experience was very easy and the immediate support they got from Gubagoo's retail specialists and our dealership staff was very helpful."

Gubagoo Virtual Retailing features an easy car buying process that includes payment calculation, trade-in, rebates, accessories, F&I products, and a credit application for online loan approval through RouteOne or Dealertrack. As consumers launch the buying process, Gubagoo's retail specialists are on hand to offer 24/7/365 live support. Dealership staff can watch live deals and jump in at any time to desk an offer through chat, sms and Facebook. Using Gubagoo's Blaster capability, dealers can re-engage with consumers who have incomplete deals and offer new pricing or incentives to draw them back into the deal.

"The white glove, hand held, guided shopping experience truly differentiates Gubagoo Virtual Retailing," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "Customers will have questions, it's only natural. Gubagoo lets customers easily get the support they need the moment they need it. This alone greatly increases the probability that a car deal will successfully close."

Gubagoo Virtual Retailing is the latest addition to Gubagoo's suite of conversational commerce solutions which includes ChatSmart advanced live chat, Text+ for inbound/outbound texting and Publisher for behavior-based offers and incentives. Gubagoo Virtual Retailing's guided shopping experience provides consumers with 24/7/365 live support from virtual retail specialists to answer questions at any point during the buying process.

Gubagoo will be giving live demonstrations of Gubagoo Virtual Retailing at Digital Dealer 26 in Orlando April 9-11 at the Orange County Convention Center. Alternatively, dealers can sign up for a demo at https://get.gubagoo.com/DD26/ or by emailing buy@gubagoo.com.

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce solutions for Automotive Dealerships and OEMs. In 2018, Gubagoo was recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Dealerships use our powerful messaging and digital retailing solutions to activate the online car buying and servicing experience from their website, SMS, Facebook and Google Messaging. Our fully managed omni-channel live messaging service instantly connects consumers to Dealerships anytime and anywhere through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads and appointments for Dealerships 24/7/365.

At the core of our solution is Gubagoo's patented behavioral and scoring algorithm which makes each human interaction more intelligent and highly personalized, and contributes to superior lead conversion.

More than 4,500 Dealerships, including some of the world's largest dealer groups and OEMs, rely on Gubagoo to sell more cars and create more satisfied customers. For more information, visit www.Gubagoo.com, e-mail hello@gubagoo.com or call 855-359-2573.

SOURCE Gubagoo

