Guerbet to Showcase its UNIK Solution at RSNA 2020

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet (GBT) a global leader in medical imaging, announced today that it will highlight UNIK, a tailored solution for diagnostic imaging, at the 2020 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

UNIK is a flexible solution designed to create value by reflecting healthcare professionals' specific needs and improvement areas. By understanding customers' internal processes, Guerbet can provide an ecosystem of value by interconnecting its comprehensive portfolio of contrast media, injection solutions, digital solutions and technical support.

Key benefits of UNIK include:

- Traceability of the injected contrast media

- Enhanced clinical operation through optimal product combination

- Potential cost savings, achieved through integration, improved workflow and smart financing services

"We look forward to virtually engaging RSNA participants and sharing how our product portfolio, led by UNIK, provides benefits for healthcare providers and their patients," said Thomas McLaughlin, VP, Guerbet North America. "In today's virtual world we have created two ways for attendees to learn more, either through our RSNA virtual booth at www.rsna.org/annual-meeting or at https://www.guerbet.com/en-us/rsna-2020/. Individual demonstrations may also be requested through the Guerbet site."

In addition to showcasing diagnostic and interventional solutions, Guerbet will host two informational sessions:

- An on-demand session entitled "Prostate Cancer: Where will AI bring value?" in the Innovation Theater. The number of pre-biopsy prostate MRIs has increased considerably in the last decade, yielding a higher number of prostate volumes to analyze and limited number of prostate-expert radiologists. Presented by Dr. Joseph Stancanello, Director of MRI Research, Guerbet Europe, the session will explore how artificial intelligence can increase workflow productivity, raise non-prostate-expert radiologists to the level of expert and share how Guerbet is addressing challenges associated with prostate MRIs with its own dedicated AI research team.

- On Friday, December 4, from 2:00-2:30pm CT, Guerbet will host a "Highlights Demonstration" at our virtual booth. The session will guide HCPs through Guerbet's digital solution offerings across the patient experience to help close the loop with smart connectivity for monitoring and reporting. Products featured during the demonstration include:

- Dose&Care®, a state-of-the-art digital solution to monitor patients' exposure to radiation

- Contrast&Care®, a next-level contrast media injection data management solution enabling imaging centers to collect, archive, examine and share data directly with Guerbet's injectors to help radiologists with patient care

- IBM Watson Patient Synopsis, a radiologist-trained artificial intelligence tool that extracts relevant patient information and summarizes into a tailored and specific dashboard to help physicians make informed diagnostic decisions

Links to both virtual sessions will be available until April 2021. To learn more, visit Guerbet at www.rsna.org/annual-meeting or https://www.guerbet.com/en-us/rsna-2020/.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. A pioneer since more than 90 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,800 people globally, Guerbet is continuously innovating with 9% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €817 million in revenue in 2019. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com.

