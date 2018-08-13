Guerbet To Showcase Ongoing Collaboration with IBM Watson and Advanced Digital Solutions at RSNA 2018

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet LLC USA (Guerbet), the U.S. affiliate of the global specialist in contrast agents and solutions for medical imaging, will feature its digital solutions including its ongoing collaboration with IBM Watson Health in medical imaging, at the 2018 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).

Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis is a radiologist-trained artificial intelligence (AI) tool that extracts relevant patient information, summarized into tailored, specific, and concise single-view reports to better inform diagnostic decisions. Guerbet will demonstrate Patient Synopsis at RSNA 2018 alongside its Digital Services offerings. Guerbet, an IBM Business Partner, and IBM are finalizing the terms by which Guerbet will become the first reseller of Patient Synopsis. This planned reseller relationship is in addition to IBM and Guerbet's ongoing efforts to co-develop and distribute innovative, clinical decision support solutions. Earlier this year, Guerbet signed a joint development agreement with IBM Watson Health to develop an AI software solution supporting liver cancer diagnostics and care which will be a great addition to Guerbet's Digital Services portfolio in the near future.

Guerbet's Contrast&Care® is also part of Guerbet's Digital Services offerings and enables radiology departments to collect, archive, examine and share injection data directly with Guerbet's injectors, advancing data transfer and accuracy in dosing to help radiologists best serve patients. Likewise, at the RSNA, Guerbet will display Imalogix™, a cloud-based performance management and dose monitoring solution already available in the USA market.

"We are excited to feature Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis, Contrast & Care® and Imalogix™ at this year's RSNA," said Massimo Carrara, Guerbet Vice President for North America. "Our products and commercial partnerships with cutting-edge Digital Solutions affirm our commitment to offering the 'best of the best' in diagnostic and interventional imaging, and support Guerbet's five-year plan to capture growth opportunities and move toward a new and innovative future of medical imaging."

To learn more, visit Guerbet at RSNA booth #2558, or www.guerbet-us.com/rsna2018.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its four centers in France, Israel and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €807 million in revenue in 2017. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com.

SOURCE Guerbet LLC USA

Related Links

http://www.guerbet.com

