Guerbet To Showcase the New Dose&Care® and other Digital Solutions with Diagnostic and Interventional Imaging Offerings at RSNA 2019

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet LLC USA, the U.S. affiliate of the global specialist in contrast media products and comprehensive solutions for medical imaging, will highlight both new and established products in contrast media, injectors, disposables and digital solutions at the 2019 annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago, Illinois.

At booth #1308, an interactive Patient Pathway will guide HCPs through an educational tour and live demonstration of Guerbet's product offerings across the patient experience, beginning with initial examination and diagnosis, moving to treatment with image-guided intervention, and ending with follow-up monitoring technologies.

The Patient Pathway includes live demonstrations of:

Dose&Care ® , a state-of-the-art digital solution to monitor patients' exposure to X Rays newly available in the United States ;

, a state-of-the-art digital solution to monitor patients' exposure to X Rays newly available in ; Contrast&Care ® , a next-level contrast media injection management solution enabling imaging centers to collect, archive, examine and share data directly with Guerbet's injectors to help radiologists with patient care;

, a next-level contrast media injection management solution enabling imaging centers to collect, archive, examine and share data directly with Guerbet's injectors to help radiologists with patient care; IBM Watson Imaging Patient Synopsis, a radiologist-trained artificial intelligence tool that aims to extract relevant patient information and summarizes into a tailored and specific dashboard to help inform diagnostic decisions.

The booth will also feature information on UNIK, an innovative solution tailored for HCPs and decision-makers, to add value at each step of the healthcare journey by interconnecting the comprehensive Guerbet portfolio of contrast media, injection solutions, digital solutions and technical support.

Furthermore, this year marks the 30th anniversary of OptiRay® (ioversol) injection, a high hydrophilic, low osmolar, non-ionic, monomeric CT contrast medium, and Dotarem® (gadoterate meglumine), Guerbet's macrocyclic and ionic gadolinium-based contrast agent used for MRI procedures. Dotarem® is set to surpass its 100 millionth dose worldwide by the end of this year.

To learn more, visit Guerbet at RSNA booth #1308, or www.guerbet-us.com/RSNA2019.

About Guerbet

Guerbet is a pioneer in the contrast-agent field, with more than 90 years' experience, and is a leader in medical imaging worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices and services for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. With 8% of revenue dedicated to R&D and more than 200 employees distributed amongst its four centers in France, Israel and the United States, Guerbet is a substantial investor in research and innovation. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B – mid caps) and generated €790 million in revenue in 2018. For more information about Guerbet, please visit www.guerbet.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Dotarem® (gadoterate meglumine) Injection

http://www.guerbet-us.com/products/contrast-media/dotaremr-gadoterate-meglumine-injection.html

Optiray® (ioversol) Injection

http://www.guerbet-us.com/products/contrast-media/optirayr-ioversol-injection.html

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

SOURCE Guerbet LLC USA

Related Links

http://www.guerbet.com

