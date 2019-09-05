GuestReady Wins Public Award at Top 100 Swiss Startup Awards

ZURICH, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Venturelab announced the Top 100 Swiss Startup Awards winners. GuestReady , Flyability, and Abionic were amongst the top winners at the prestigious event. GuestReady won the public award, recognising GuestReady as a market leader.

For parties interested to find out more about the Top 100 Swiss Startup Awards, visit: https://www.top100startups.swiss/

The Top Swiss Startup Awards is hosted every year in Zurich by Venturelab, a Swiss startup incubator. The event draws entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world looking to discover the most promising Swiss startups and world shapers of tomorrow. To win, startups are handpicked and assessed by a panel of 100 leading startup experts and investors including leaders from Ernst and Young, Credit Suisse and Helvetica Capital. So far the top Swiss startup winners have raised a combined 2.6 billion in investments, 36 exits and 2 IPOs.

"We are thrilled to win the Top Swiss 100 Public Award and would like to thank everyone who has voted for us. From a simple idea in Switzerland, GuestReady has evolved to become a global market player with the help of a strong and dedicated team," says Alexander Limpert, CEO and Co-Founder of GuestReady.

Switzerland is considered to be 'the home of hospitality', a reputation that goes as far back as the 18th century when it established itself as a major European tourist destination. But more recently, Switzerland has been building its standing as the world's most innovative country. For nine consecutive years, the Swiss have occupied the top spot on the Global Innovation Index . The annual ranking report is produced by the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and analysis over 129 countries based on 80 key metrics.

"Given Switzerland's leading position in both hospitality and innovation, it is almost logical to expect Switzerland to generate the next leading startup that brings technology and innovation to the hospitality industry. The TOP Swiss 100 Startup Award highlights the most innovative startups of Switzerland and to win the public award is no small feat," says Stefan Steiner, Co-Managing Director at Venturelab.

GuestReady was founded in 2016 by the 3 Swiss entrepreneurs Alexander Limpert, Patrick Degen, and Christian Mischler. The startup offers premium property management services to property investors, homeowners and Airbnb hosts. GuestReady's clients have access to 24/7 guest communication, personalised welcome, concierge services, hotel quality linen and towels as well as other amenities, all designed to increase the performance of the property on the short-term rental market. GuestReady is active in 20 cities across Europe, Asia and the Middle East and has around 2,500 properties under management. The startup recently closed its Series A funding round with $6M and in April 2019 acquired the Paris-based home-sharing company BnbLord, solidifying its position as the leading Airbnb management company in Europe.

As a true Swiss, GuestReady prides itself in developing a service that assures its clients quality, precision and reliability.

About Guestready

GuestReady Group is a globally leading short-term rental management company, which provides professional services to property investors, homeowners and Airbnb hosts in the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. Services include everything from listing creation to guest communications, housekeeping, key management, and price optimisation.

GuestReady won the 2018 Serviced Apartment Award as the Best Service Provider ; was named one of the Hot 25 Startups for 2019 by Phocuswire and Voyager HQ, and was ranked number 9 in the 2019 UK's best and exciting new business index by Startups 100. GuestReady enjoys a TrustScore score of 9.1 out of 10 on Trustpilot.

About the Top 100 Swiss Startup Awards

Each year since 2011, Venturelab has organized the TOP 100 Swiss Startup Awards. The 100 most innovative and promising Swiss startups are picked by a panel of 100 leading investors and startup experts. Each one nominates 10 favourite Swiss startups, less than five years old, with the greatest commercial potential. The first-placed company gets 10 points, the second 9 and so on. All these individual rankings are compiled to generate the final TOP 100 Swiss Startup Award ranking, which therefore recognizes the startups that have most impressed all 100 jury members.

The TOP 100 Swiss Startup Award 2019 is supported by presenting partners Credit Suisse, SVC, Swiss Prime Site, SECA and digitalswitzerland. For more information visit: https://www.top100startups.swiss/

