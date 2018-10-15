Guests at American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018 Meeting Get Firsthand Look at the Canon U.S.A. Eyecare Portfolio

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing eyecare devices and teleretinal solutions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018 meeting, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will provide attendees the opportunity to see how the Canon eyecare product portfolio can help improve their practice workflows and help them meet the retinal imaging needs of their patients. This year's show will be held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from Saturday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 30.

On display in the Canon U.S.A. booth (#3422) will be the CR-2 PLUS AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System Software1, an intuitive software solution offering image management and portability to help improve workflow (sold separately). By utilizing this solution, eyecare professionals using either the Windows® 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows 10 with SQL 2016 operating system are able to perform retinal screenings and then quickly transmit the images to doctors' offices, both domestic and overseas2, to assist in making a diagnosis. The imageSPECTRUM software includes a set of digital RGB filters to assist with the viewing of suspect pathologies and an opacity suppression tool to help provide clear images of the eye.

Featuring advanced Canon EOS optics and CMOS image-capture technology, the CR-2 PLUS AF camera features a customized 24-megapixel digital camera. With the press of a button, users can switch between auto and manual focusing for ultimate control and ease-of-use. The Auto Capture function can help retinal imaging professionals determine the appropriate moment to capture an image by analyzing when exposure and alignment are ideal. The CR-2 PLUS AF camera includes a non-invasive Fundus Autofluorescence imaging mode that provides the reviewer with the ability to quickly assess the condition of the RPE layer.

Another device on display that will be of interest to ophthalmologists in attendance is the CX-1 Hybrid Digital Mydriatic/Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera. The CX-1 allows users to capture Fluorescein Angiography images using either the Mydriatic or Non-Mydriatic alignment mode – both of which can be enabled with the switch of a button. High quality images are available in either mode, as well as a 2x mode, which allows the user to magnify the image by automatically cropping out the peripheral edges to enlarge the examined area. The CX-1 offers five photography modes: Color, Red-Free, Cobalt, Fluorescein Angiography (FA), and Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF).

Also among the devices in the Canon booth will be:

CR-2 AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera: The CR-2 AF incorporates Canon EOS technology and provides superb retinal images under just about any condition. With integrated AutoExposure, AutoFocus, AutoFundus, AutoCapture and Image Error Detection, Low-Flash and Quick Preview modes, this retinal camera is easy to operate. The CR-2 AF was the first Canon retinal camera to feature Canon contrast enhancement technology to emphasize the differences in "redness" and "brightness" of blood vessel structures relative to their surroundings.

RK-F2 Full Auto Ref-Keratometer : Including a Full Auto Mode which allows professionals to automatically align, focus, and acquire a reading for one eye and continue to the opposite eye to perform the same function – all with one touch of a button. This feature contributes to a comfortable, efficient screening process for the patient.

: Including a Full Auto Mode which allows professionals to automatically align, focus, and acquire a reading for one eye and continue to the opposite eye to perform the same function – all with one touch of a button. This feature contributes to a comfortable, efficient screening process for the patient. TX-20 Full Auto Tonometer: Designed to be compact and lightweight, the non-contact tonometer is easy to transport and install. With soft air puffs, the TX-20 tonometer easily measures Intraocular Pressure (IOP), enhancing patient comfort and allowing eyecare professionals to perform simple eye exams efficiently. The TX-20 Tonometer, as the RK-F2 Keratometer, also offers one-touch Full Auto Mode to automatically align, focus, and capture readings.

For more information about Canon eye care devices and solutions, please visit http://www.usa.canon.com/eye-care.

