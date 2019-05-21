Guests Can Now Order P.F. Chang's With Uber Eats Across The U.S.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoying P.F. Chang's menu of made-from-scratch favorites just got even easier. Now, guests across the U.S. can order P.F. Chang's using their Uber Eats app.

"Uber Eats is one of the fastest growing off-premise delivery companies in the U.S.," said Tana Davila, P.F. Chang's senior vice president. "We are excited to partner with them and make our food even more accessible to current and new customers."

P.F. Chang's offers carry out and delivery in restaurants across the U.S. Now, guests can order their P.F. Chang's favorites through the Uber Eats App.

Uber Eats is fully integrated throughout P.F. Chang's restaurant point-of-sale system, ensuring seamless order placement and timely delivery of orders from the entire made-from-scratch menu in restaurants across the country. P.F. Chang's will continue to offer delivery through their own branded site, order.pfchangs.com, as well as with various other third-party partners, ensuring all guests are able to enjoy their P.F. Chang's favorites at home.

"We are thrilled that our customers will be able to order and enjoy P.F. Chang's from the Uber Eats app," said Uber Eats head of U.S. restaurant marketing, Elspeth Rollert.

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 220,000 restaurants across more than 500 cities globally to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang's chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang's Farm to Wok® menu highlights its wholesome, scratch-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang's has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang's news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram.

