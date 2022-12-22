CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that Guggenheim Partners announces the untimely and unexpected death of Scott Minerd, one of Guggenheim's Managing Partners and its Global CIO. Scott died suddenly on Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, from a heart attack during his regular workout.

Mark Walter, CEO and a Founder of Guggenheim Partners said, "I have known Scott for over 30 years and we were partners much of that time. Scott was a key innovator and thought leader who was instrumental in building Guggenheim Investments into the global business it is today. He will be greatly missed by all. My deepest condolences are with his husband, family and loved ones."

Scott joined Guggenheim as a Managing Partner shortly after the firm was formed. He was a frequent commentator on markets and investments, both on television and via social media. Scott also was one of the designers of the organization, systems and procedures that make Guggenheim Investments a strong, robust and scalable leader in the asset management business. Scott's role over time changed greatly as Scott became the public speaker for the firm, one of its senior leaders and a mentor to the employees of Guggenheim Investments, many of whom Scott himself recruited.

Guggenheim has implemented its succession plan, which is designed to deal with unexpected events. Guggenheim Investments has 900 employees, more than 350 of whom are investment professionals.

Guggenheim Investments continues to be led by its Co-Presidents, Dina DiLorenzo and David Rone, and by Anne Walsh, a Managing Partner and the CIO of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Anne will continue her current role leading the team managing client investments and will assume many of Scott's responsibilities on an interim basis. Anne has been a leader in Guggenheim's asset management business for 16 years and has the full trust of Guggenheim leadership.

Scott's partners at Guggenheim, as well as the many colleagues Scott recruited to Guggenheim, worked with, and mentored over the years, all mourn his loss. Guggenheim's investment professionals, in tribute to Scott, will continue every day to use the processes and procedures Scott helped build to manage Guggenheim's client portfolios. They will dedicate their ongoing efforts to do so with excellence and fidelity to honor his legacy.

There will be no disruption of service to our clients, no change in the daily management of client portfolios and no change in the process of selecting investment assets, all of which are handled by long-standing committees and by long-tenured investment professionals who, every day, implement our investment process.

We will have much more to say in the next few days about Scott and his many contributions to our firm and to the communities we serve.

We express our deepest condolences to Scott's husband, Eloy Mendez, as well as to his many friends and colleagues.

