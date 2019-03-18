Guidefitter Expands its Reach in the Outdoor Industry with Nearly Forty New Brand Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, and the leading influencer marketing platform for hunting and fishing brands, announced today that it has signed thirty-seven new brand partners to help them manage their pro purchase programs and significantly expand their reach to tens of thousands of vetted outdoor professionals.

New Guidefitter partners include the Feradyne archery brands: Rage, Carbon Express, Muzzy, Block, Nockturnal, True-Fire, Rocky Mountain, Muzzy Bowfishing, IQ, Glen-Del, Shooter, Hurricane, Wac'em, Black Hole and Eastman Outdoors. In addition to the Feradyne family, Guidefitter also added OnX, First Lite, Mystery Ranch backpacks, Eberlestock, MTN Tough, Spypoint, SureFire, Kestrel, BroncBox, Zamberlan, Cold Steel, Heather's Choice backpack foods, Kolpin, Shadow Hunter Blinds, Muddy Outdoors, Hawk Treestands, NAP Archery, SOG, NEMO Equipment, Sawyer Products, GunfightersINC holsters, and Mr. Target.

"Several thousand vetted guides and outfitters opted-in to our pro program within the first month of adopting the Guidefitter platform," said Alex Kutches, vice president at Mystery Ranch backpacks, based in Bozeman, Montana. "Guidefitter's focus within the hunting industry provides us with access to a uniquely strong network of influential professionals who put gear - like our packs - through its paces every day out in the field, and those pros will be able to purchase our gear via Guidefitter on April 15 of this year."

"Prior to Guidefitter, we were working with a retail associate-focused service to provide our pro staffers with access to purchase incentives," said Matt Seidel, Hunt Product Owner, OnX. "But Guidefitter's tech platform, strict vetting processes, and expansive network of pro hunting guides was a much stronger fit for our onX Hunt App."

The new brands adopting the Guidefitter platform provide verified outdoor professionals with an array of additional product choices to help them better perform their jobs in the field, from categories including: apparel; footwear; archery products; treestands and blinds; trail cameras; mobile apps; food, safety and fitness products; knives and tools; illumination; backpacks and shooting accessories.

"Guidefitter operates as an extension of our team and our business, enforcing our pro program guidelines, discount levels and vetting criteria, while helping us significantly expand our ability to reach more influencers," said Ross Copperman, vice president of sales and marketing for First Lite, based in Ketchum, Idaho. "They've also been a flexible B2B partner who understands our unique go-to-market strategy and requirements for seamless IT integration and real-time feedback on program performance on their platform."

Guidefitter, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was founded in 2011 by Bryan Koontz. The Grid enterprise influencer marketing platform for the hunting and fishing industry, was introduced in January, 2016. Guidefitter now operates the largest verified opt-in network of outdoor industry professionals in the world, including pro hunting and fishing guides, military, law enforcement, outdoor government employees, wildlife conservation pros, industry employees, outdoor educators, first responders, and more.

More information about Guidefitter's solutions for outdoor brands can be found at https://www.guidefitter.com/grid. Individuals seeking to join Guidefitter's growing audience of industry influencers, including employees of select outdoor gear and related brands, can apply at https://www.guidefitter.com/insiders.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, the trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. Guidefitter members and the information they share through web and mobile apps, represent the pulse of the guided hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit Guidefitter.com .

