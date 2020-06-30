Guidefitter Hires Ian Jackson as Vice President of Marketing

Guidefitter has become a leader in the hunting and fishing industry, fostering a highly engaged online community of outdoor enthusiasts while partnering with over 200 premium brands to expand the influencer marketing model ultimately driving sales, brand affinity, and accurately measured results. Guidefitter's vast network of outdoor professionals including guides, outfitters, outdoor educators, conservation group employees, retail employees, and even spanning into law enforcement, first responders, military, and veterans, is a rich community of like-minded consumers with a spending power of nearly $3 billion.

"Ian is exactly what we've been looking for," says Bryan Koontz, Guidefitter CEO. "A marketing leader that understands the technical nuances of digital and performance marketing, yet sees the value in building a brand. He has the experience we need to drive the company toward this next phase of growth."

Ian and his wife, Katie, will relocate to Guidefitter's offices in Bozeman, MT next month. Leveraging his extensive brand marketing, digital, and ecommerce background, Jackson will be responsible for composing the overall marketing vision, bringing together each aspect of the consumer experience.

"Guidefitter has an incredibly passionate consumer base and an immeasurable amount of potential," says Jackson. "They've seen a huge amount of growth over the past few years and I can't wait to dig in. It's going to be an exciting journey."

Guidefitter has added more than 50 brand partners in the past year and hired more than 20 employees from industry leading brands such as Sitka Gear, YETI, Simms Fishing Products, and now PopSockets. For open positions and information about joining the team, visit guidefitter.com/careers .

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the leading industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, a trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. The Guidefitter community represents the pulse of the hunting and fishing industry. For more information, visit guidefitter.com .

