Guidehouse Announces 8 New Partners

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services to the government and commercial sectors, is pleased to announce the promotion of eight professionals to the role of partner.

"Each of our newest partners brings a demonstrated level of commitment to quality in serving our clients, deep industry knowledge, and a passion for growing our business," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "I'm delighted with the caliber of each of these extraordinary professionals who continually demonstrate exceptional leadership. We congratulate them and look forward to their continued contributions."

Marc Brickhouse, Financial Services Advisory and Compliance, Washington, D.C.

Brickhouse is a partner in the Public Sector Financial Services practice. He has more than 22 years of experience helping to modernize and transform federal and commercial organizations. Brickhouse works with a wide range of clients, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ginnie Mae, the Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and several multilateral financial institutions.

Matthew Dwyer, Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure, Washington, D.C.

Dwyer is a partner within the Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment, dedicated to working with his clients to solve complex challenges, increase efficiency, and improve operations to achieve sustainable results. Since 2005, he has been focused on the public sector and working hand in hand with federal government and civilian clients on their most pressing issues.

Ruba Elbasha, National Security, Washington, D.C.

Elbasha is a partner in Guidehouse's National Security segment, with over 15 years of financial management and business consulting experience supporting federal government, state and local government, and commercial organizations. At Guidehouse, she works with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its operating components to deliver innovative financial management and business transformation services.

Greg Hafer, Public Health, Washington, D.C.

Hafer leads Guidehouse's Military Health System (MHS) account team, where he has directed support across key transformation initiatives, including the ongoing consolidation of responsibility within the Defense Health Agency, the maturation of MHS governance, and the development of a more integrated healthcare system.

Kemal Karakaya, State and Local Government, New York

Karakaya is a partner for the State and Local Government practice, with expertise in the transportation, housing, and telecommunications industries. Over the past 10 years, he has focused on helping clients from the state of New York and New York City with technology implementations, business process reengineering assignments, organizational assessments, and change management initiatives.

Ramadas Poorna Chandra (P.C.) Aithal, Advanced Solutions, Washington, D.C.

Aithal is a partner in the Advanced Solutions practice, specializing in enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, and enterprise performance management solutions. He has deep knowledge of federal and budgeting applications, has worked on multiple consulting assignments and led large-scale system implementation and business transformation projects.

David Weiss, Healthcare Life Sciences, New York

Weiss is a partner in the Healthcare Life Sciences practice with extensive experience in both corporate and commercial strategy. He leads some of Guidehouse's largest biopharma accounts and has been a key contributor to a multitude of blockbuster franchises across a diverse set of therapeutic areas.

Jan-Willem Bode, Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure, London

Bode is a partner within the Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment and works with financial institutions on climate risk assessment of investment portfolios, revenue and business models within the context of the energy transition, and change management processes for corporations. He has over 20 years of experience working on climate finance, corporate sustainability, project development, and project finance.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges, with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significant regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

