Guidehouse Insights Expects Technological Improvements to Play Critical Role in Uptake of Power-to-X Fuels Through 2050

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights focuses on the scaleup of hydrogen and power-to-X (PtX) fuel consumption across the shipping and aviation sectors through 2050. The report provides market analysis for green hydrogen, synthetic kerosene, green ammonia, and e-methanol across the shipping and aviation industries.

Hydrogen shows considerable promise as a zero-carbon energy carrier for hard-to-abate transportation segments. Decarbonizing the shipping and aviation industries requires climate neutral fuels that can enable long journeys without the need for frequent refueling. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, technological improvements are expected to play a critical role in the uptake of PtX fuels.

"Alternative fuels must be capable of scaling up to replace a meaningful share of the millions of tons of hydrocarbons used to power vessels and aircraft today," says Jacques Moss, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This requirement has created a significant market opportunity for green hydrogen, both as a fuel and as a feedstock for other PtX products such as green ammonia, e-methanol, and synthetic kerosene."

More compact and versatile fuel cells, improved storage technologies, new combustion engines, and revolutionary airframe designs will all help to spur PtX usage, alongside improvements to upstream hydrogen production and distribution technologies. Policy developments will also be critical—especially blending mandates, carbon pricing schemes, and financial support mechanisms for fuel production projects, according to the report.

The report, Hydrogen and Power-to-X Fuels in Shipping and Aviation, focuses on the scale-up of hydrogen and PtX fuel consumption across the shipping and aviation sectors through 2050. The report provides an overview of ongoing hydrogen related developments and assesses the levels of consumption required to achieve emissions reduction targets in each major application. A central outlook is provided in three-year increments segmented by transportation category and sub-category and separated out by fuel type. The outlook is supported by an analysis of technical, economic, and policy-related drivers and barriers to PtX adoption across transportation end-uses. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

