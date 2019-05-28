Guidepoint Expands Presence To Middle East And Opens Office In Dubai

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading New York-based expert network, expanded its international footprint to a brand-new market in the Middle East by establishing a presence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A full-service office has opened to enhance the firm's ability to cater to a rapidly-growing client base throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Guidepoint's new office is located at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in the heart of Dubai's financial district, and will house senior project managers, experienced researchers and business development professionals.

Guidepoint CEO, Albert Sebag, commented "Dubai was the logical next step for us in our continued global expansion. Over the last few years, we have had successful international growth by opening new offices in Seoul, Dusseldorf, and Tokyo; and moving to larger premises in San Francisco and Boston to accommodate our rapidly expanding teams."

Bilal Sabouni, Director, Head of Middle East, said "Our new office allows us to further solidify our 24/7 service model, particularly for clients in the Middle East with a Sunday-Thursday work week. With local support teams, we will enhance our response time and provide quality high-touch service."

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network firm, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts—Advisors—from their global professional network. Guidepoint clients leverage the insights and perspectives shared by Advisors to stay informed and make better business decisions. Its slate of services, including phone consultations, surveys, events and proprietary data insights products, help professionals gain comprehensive understanding of a topic before making strategic or investment decisions. Guidepoint's multinational client list includes 9 of the top 10 consulting firms and some of the largest hedge funds, private equity firms and Fortune-ranked public companies. Guidepoint's industry-leading compliance platform—overseen by Guidepoint's General Counsel, a former SEC enforcement attorney—supports appropriate client-to-Advisor interactions through the application of Guidepoint's own policies and procedures as well as custom, client-specific controls the company implements at clients' requests. Guidepoint is not a registered investment adviser and cannot transact business as an investment adviser or give investment advice.

