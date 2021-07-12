Guidepoint welcomes its newest global office in Sydney, Australia

Located at the Sydney CBD, the city's prestigious business, commerce, and retail hub, Guidepoint's office will be home to a new local team specifically assembled to meet the expert needs of top-tier consulting firms, investment funds and multinational corporations.

Under the direct leadership of Sasha Krishna, Guidepoint's Director, Head of Australia and New Zealand, the Guidepoint Sydney office will be staffed with a range of senior project managers, research specialists, client service, and business development professionals.

"The need for first-hand knowledge of diverse topics is currently underserved in Sydney. We look forward to adding significant value to local businesses, seamlessly connecting them with global and local expertise, and empowering them to make more informed decisions," said Mr. Krishna.

Guidepoint looks forward to welcoming employees to the new, state-of-the-art Sydney office after current restrictions are lifted.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts from their global professional network. Guidepoint's broad range of services empowers our clients to access new industries, get up to speed on trending topics, enable in-depth exploration of critical subjects, and offer validation of qualitative insights. Our multinational client list includes top consulting firms, hedge funds, private equity firms, and Fortune-ranked public companies.

