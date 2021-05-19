Guideposts Magazine's Longevity Defies Publishing Odds, Celebrates 75 Years in Print by Investing in Future

"In today's shrinking magazine world, we're making important investments in the magazine that will keep it vital for years to come," said Guideposts Editor-in-Chief Edward Grinnan. "We're expanding our mission to make the world a better, more hope-filled place."

Guideposts announces new bimonthly publication schedule with new editorial features in an updated design format.

A true publishing success story, Guideposts is the go-to publication for positive, uplifting personal stories from celebrities and everyday people alike. The magazine will continue to offer its 4.5 million readers content spanning a variety of topics, including caregiving, forgiveness, marriage, addiction recovery, prayer, hobbies, travel, health, spiritual well-being, and more. New editorial features will include interviews with today's faith leaders, regular articles on prayer and Scripture, and profiles of positive people that will inspire readers to live with greater optimism and hope.

Another significant investment being made is the use of high-quality paper, which will allow for more vibrant photography and visual storytelling. The redesigned print publication will more closely align with the content featured on Guideposts.org, allowing more expansive coverage of the topics of interest to the magazine's faithful following.

Guideposts is a nonprofit organization that promotes faith, hope, and prayer in people's lives. Whether through our apps, communities, websites, or publications, we inspire our audiences, bring them together, comfort, uplift, entertain, and guide them.

