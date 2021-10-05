Guild Guitars & Marley Family Release Bob Marley Acoustic Guitar

The Guild A-20 Marley acoustic guitar features a dreadnaught body shape with a thin satin finish, solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, Guild script logo, "MARLEY" fretboard inlay and Madeira pickguard shape complete with "Bob Marley" signature.

As part of the collaboration between Guild and the Marley family, Guild Guitars is supporting One Tree Planted to help global reforestation. One tree will be planted for every Marley guitar made (onetreeplanted.org). In addition, Guild Guitars has shown support for the Alpha School of Music in Kingston by donating instruments to their music program (alphamusicja.com).

"It's a continuation of the philosophy of Bob's music," said Ziggy Marley. "Anywhere his representation goes, his message goes. So, we are very happy that we have the opportunity to work with Guild to spread his message through this guitar."

"This guitar will open the door for a new generation to learn about Bob Marley's music and message," says Tim Miklaucic, CEO/Founder of Cordoba Music Group, Guild's parent company. "We are very proud of the guitar and honored for the opportunity to work closely with the Marley family."

ABOUT GUILD GUITARS

Guild is a historic guitar manufacturer with a long-standing reputation of producing some of the finest crafted instruments in the world. For more information, visit guildguitars.com and @guildguitars on social media.

ABOUT MARLEY MERCHANDISING LLC.

The Marley brand honors the timeless values of Bob Marley by uniting people around the world under the banner of One Love. Marley Merchandising, LLC, a wholly owned Marley family entity, owns, licenses and markets a portfolio of Marley consumer brands globally, including: House of Marley, Marley Beverage Co, Marley Natural®, Marley Kitchen®, Marley Coffee®, and Bob Marley®. For more information, visit bobmarley.com and @bobmarley on social media.

