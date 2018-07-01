Guin Records' "Uncharted" Reaches Over Seven Million Streams

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In July the entrepreneurial sibling duo and Guin Records co-founders, Milan and Misha Kordestani, released their first collaborative hip-hop album, "Uncharted," featuring an array of underground talent. Since its release, the album has accumulated over 3.5 million streams on Spotify, 2.7 million downloads on Soundcloud, over 260,100 views on YouTube, over 300,000 streams on Tidal and over 400,000 streams on Apple Music.

"We are extremely pleased with the reception of 'Uncharted,'" said Guin Records co-founder, Milan Kordestani. "We wanted to bring back that original hip-hop sound that my sister and I loved so much growing up. The fact that the album has already had such a strong impact and is accruing a growing base of listeners shows that we are clearly not the only ones who love this style of music."

The purpose behind the collaborative album is to showcase the talents of different artists and help boost one another to create a larger audience. Some artists already had a substantial following, which Guin Records utilized to bring exposure to the unknown artists on the album as well.

"We call it the 'album of singles' because each track has the capability to stand on its own and appeal to the audience in an entirely new way than the song before it," Kordestani said. "The album's result is a beautiful mashup of different sounds and stories."

Guin Records itself is a collaborative project from two siblings with a large passion for music. The Kordestanis bring a unique talent to the business partnership as they are both personally involved in working with each artist on a day by day basis: ensuring the focus towards a consistent creative flow.Their different skill sets complement each other and enable them to make Guin Records the supportive musical platform that it was inspired to be.

"We really wanted to create something that would make a difference to up-and-coming artists in the industry," said Misha Kordestani. "We are able to provide a platform for artist to receive first-class help and have artists help promote one another. The growing number of streams shows that it is working and these artists are being heard!"

"Uncharted" is the first of many albums to come from Guin Records. The label is set to release its next album in the fall of 2018.

For more information about the new label, visit guinrecords.com.

Guin Records is a fully operational independent record label based in the United States that provides first class production, promotion and distribution for undiscovered hip-hop and R&B artists around the world. Co-founded by brother and sister team Milan and Misha Kordestani in 2018. Guin Records believes that making music is a team sport. Dedicated to helping artists get the start that they deserve, Guin connects sensational undiscovered talent with the crucial resources needed for producing high quality soundtracks. The first ever Guin Records album "Uncharted" was released July 1, 2018 featuring a collaboration of hip-hop and R&B artists.

