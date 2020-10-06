Guinevere Lynn Named President, Earth Mama Organics

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Mama Organics is thrilled to announce the promotion of Guinevere Lynn from Sr. Vice President to President, effective immediately. In her new position, Guinevere will join founders Melinda and Don Olson in the continued advancement of the company's position as the industry leader in safe, effective herbal care for pregnant and breastfeeding women, and their babies.

Guinevere Lynn has over 24 years of experience leading teams in the Consumer Packaged goods/Natural Channel, covering a wide range of departments at Gaia Herbs, Vega and Sun Chlorella USA Corp.—including sales, customer service, business development and operations management.

"Ever since Guin joined the Earth Mama family, she's shown up every day as an incredibly competent, compassionate and effective leader," says Founder Melinda Olson. "From setting and achieving sales goals to streamlining operations—and doing it all with a calm, kind presence—Guin's been knocking it out of the park since day one. We're honored to have her by our side as we continue to grow Earth Mama Organics."

About Earth Mama® Organics

Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama Organics makes effective herbal care for the entire journey of motherhood: pregnancy, postpartum, breastfeeding, baby care and even the loss of a baby. Based in Clackamas, OR, Earth Mama products can be found in stores around the world and online at www.amazon.com and www.earthmamaorganics.com.

