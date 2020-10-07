Guinness World Records Attempt Recognizes World Mental Health Day

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day this Saturday, October 10, the longest chain of carabiners – 11,000 to be exact – will be assembled in a Guinness World Records attempt to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. The sponsoring organization, Linked 4 Life, will kick off the attempt at 8:00 AM at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut. The event will be livestreamed at www.linkedforlife.org. The current world record, 8,622 carabiners, was set in September 2019.

"The carabiner, a clip used to tether together climbers, is a visual reminder that we're linked together, and that it's OK to ask for help," said event organizer Cheryl Antoncic. "We're each other's safe space, creating a message of hope, one link at a time. Our pledge to be linked for life will break through the stigma that leaves too many people struggling in silence."

"We arrived at 11,000 in a show of solidarity for the estimated 1,100 college students that die by suicide each year in the U.S," Antoncic added. "That's 110 chains of 100 carabiners to break the world record and break the silence that prevents too many people from reaching out for help."

"Our mission is to link together one pledge, one person, one carabiner at a time," said Rachel Papke with the Jordan Porco Foundation, a partner in the effort. "We encourage people to speak openly about mental health issues while listening without judgment, to create safe spaces across the country, and to connect with those who need help the most." The Foundation, co-founded in 2011 by Marisa Giarnella-Porco and Erni Porco, based in Hartford, is named for their son, Jordan Porco, who died by suicide when he was a freshman in college.

The October 10 Linked 4 Life Guinness World Records attempt also serves as a launch for an ongoing national movement to build awareness of the importance of mental wellness and suicide prevention.

The pandemic has only exacerbated mental health issues. The Centers for Disease Control reported in August that adults in the United States experienced "considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19." Overall, 40.9% of respondents reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition. The percentage of respondents who reported having seriously considered suicide was significantly higher among respondents aged 18–24 years, at 25.5%.

Fundraising for the Guinness World Records attempt continues. For every $3 donation to Linked 4 Life, donors will receive one Linked 4 Life carabiner. Donations can be made online at www.linkedforlife.org.

About Linked 4 Life

Lead partners Bear's Restaurant Group and the Jordan Porco Foundation established Linked 4 Life earlier this year. The Foundation's mission is to prevent suicide, promote mental health, and create a message of hope for young adults, helping over 40,000 young adults across the country every year. The Restaurant Group is comprised of five restaurants in Connecticut, including Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, supports a range of philanthropic initiatives locally and nationally.

