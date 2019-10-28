Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation Bloomed at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)

Along the way to the event venue, what jumped into view first was a group of Miss Etiquette dressed in ethnic costumes to greet guests, followed by the displays of Guiyang's most iconic scenic spots - the exquisite and beautiful Jiaxiu Pavilion and the historic Qingyan Ancient Town. On both sides, the passageway was lined with various cultural & creative products rooted from Guiyang's intangible cultural heritage (e.g. Miao embroidery, weaving technique), attracting the guests' great attention.

The event started at about 7:00pm with the speeches by Mr. Long Weidong and Mr. Sun Zhiming. Then Mr. Yuan Yunlong, director of Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau, made the presentation of Guiyang's cultural tourism, giving a comprehensive introduction to Guiyang tourism in terms of transportation, ecology, attractions and culture etc. Next, Elizabeth Chin, President of ECI Travel, Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) New York Chapter, shared her experience about Guiyang's multi-destination tour products. Many guests showed great interest in Guiyang travel and expressed a strong desire to have FAM trips to Guiyang in the future.

Sticking to the goal of "coordinated development of inbound tourism" and the principle of "closer cooperation, resource sharing, mutual complementarity and mutual benefits", the signing ceremony was held for the establishment of the Guiyang, Haikou and Zhangjiajie City Tourism Alliance with the target to optimize inbound tourism resource integration and achieve coordinated development of inbound tourism.

After the tourism presentation came Guiyang's characteristic cultural performance. Guests were greatly impressed by the Guiyang-style ethnic dance, song and musical instruments, which they could not see in anywhere else. The event culminated when the touching Toast Song was sung.

Guiyang is an unpretentious, relatively youthful provincial capital in China. The city's location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding southern countryside, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the ethnic villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan. In recent years, Guiyang has vigorously developed its inbound tourism. In 2017, Guiyang cooperated with American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to hold ASTA China Summit (ACS) for the first time in Guiyang. North American travel agents and tour operators were invited to Guiyang, which greatly promoted Guiyang's tourism image in overseas markets and caused a big stir in tourism industry worldwide. The WTE 2019 advanced further compared with the ACS 2017. That is, European and Asian buyers were also invited along with North American buyers, which made the event more "international" and covered more global markets. This time, Guiyang again showed up at the WTE 2019 to make its amazing tourism known to buyers and guests from the world; meanwhile, Guiyang carried out regional cooperation with excellent tourism cities like Haikou and Zhangjiajie to jointly develop regional multi-destination tour products and optimize the integration of regional tourism resources for inbound tourism and facilitate deepened collaboration in the destinations of the city alliance. Guiyang's continuous efforts to develop inbound tourism market will surely boost the reputation and influence of Guiyang's tourism in international market and build itself into a new hot international tourist destination in China.

SOURCE World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)