Guizhou brings big data industry under law-based governance

Lu Yongzheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guizhou Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, made the following remarks at the press conference.

To bring the big data industry under law-based governance, in 2016, we released China's first local law on big data, the Regulations on Promoting Big Data Development and Application in Guizhou Province, and later introduced the Regulations on Safeguarding Big Data Security in Guizhou Province, and the Regulations on Sharing Government Data in Guizhou Province.

The regulations stipulate rules on basic issues like data collecting, data sharing, and data security in a normative and clear way.

On the premise of ensuring data security and protecting privacy, we have pushed for open access to public data, promoted data transfer, and boosted the development of the data industry. That is a common opportunity for Chinese and overseas companies, which will further inspire new industries, and new models and forms of business.

We will protect data security and privacy in accordance with the law as always. We are also expecting friends from companies in China and abroad to explore the big data market, to share the dividend of the digital economy, and to build a community with a shared future for mankind in the digital era.

