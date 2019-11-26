Guizhou launches marketing campaign in Beijing showcasing the province's transformation over the last 70 years

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch ceremony for the marketing campaign themed A province transformed by 70 years of robust development – discover the new Guizhou was held at People's Daily on November 23. The main objective of the campaign is to showcase the province's ongoing growth and development in these changing times. The accomplishments achieved by the provincial government could be summed up by their chosen mantra, "keeping in mind the mandate and striving for progress with gratitude", which they have done by promoting the province's outstanding achievements in multiple areas, among them, poverty alleviation, economic development, ecological protection as well as the integration of the province's rich cultural history with travel and tourism. The launch ceremony was hosted by the Publicity Department of Guizhou Provincial Party Committee under the aegis of the Information Office of Guizhou Provincial People's Government and www.huanqiu.com.