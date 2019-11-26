Guizhou launches marketing campaign in Beijing showcasing the province's transformation over the last 70 years
Nov 26, 2019, 00:38 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch ceremony for the marketing campaign themed A province transformed by 70 years of robust development – discover the new Guizhou was held at People's Daily on November 23. The main objective of the campaign is to showcase the province's ongoing growth and development in these changing times. The accomplishments achieved by the provincial government could be summed up by their chosen mantra, "keeping in mind the mandate and striving for progress with gratitude", which they have done by promoting the province's outstanding achievements in multiple areas, among them, poverty alleviation, economic development, ecological protection as well as the integration of the province's rich cultural history with travel and tourism. The launch ceremony was hosted by the Publicity Department of Guizhou Provincial Party Committee under the aegis of the Information Office of Guizhou Provincial People's Government and www.huanqiu.com.
Mu Degui, member of the Standing Committee of Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and director of the Publicity Committee, said at the ceremony that Guizhou province has made great strides in terms of its economic and social development and been a witness to dramatic changes in both its cities as well as its rural areas over the past 70 years. In 2018, the province generated gross output value amounting to 1.48 trillion yuan (approx. US$210 billion), a 2,377-fold increase since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. This translates to a per capita output value of 41,244 yuan (approx. US$5,863), a 937-fold jump since 1949. Since 2012, the province has witnessed a reduction in the number of people living below the poverty line, dropping from 9.23 million to 1.55 million, the biggest decrease among all of China's provinces.
Professor Xie Shujiang of Guizhou Nationalities University noted that the province has successfully developed and promoted its own brand, with the effort paying off through enhanced brand recognition across the country. The province is home to many well-known companies spanning a wide range of industries, from Moutai's world-renowned liquors to Lao Gan Ma's line of chili sauces, and from Duyun Maojian famous teas to Guizhou Tyre. The Publicity Department issued the Guizhou Brand List in Shanghai in 2018, including 6,966 brands under 55 brand programs. The list has become the comprehensive brand book of Guizhou, including brands well-known across the world for its products made in this mountainous area.
