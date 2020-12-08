Gula Tech Adventures Establishes Foundation to Amplify the Impact of Cybersecurity Nonprofits with Million Dollar Competitive Grant Programs

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gula Tech Adventures is proud to announce the creation of the Gula Tech Foundation . The Gula Tech Foundation will award $1,000,000 in competitive grants to cybersecurity nonprofits several times each year. The firm's initial competitive grant program opens January 4, 2021 and is focused on increasing African American engagement in cybersecurity. Future competitive grant programs will have a different cybersecurity theme focusing on workforce development, technology, education and policy. The theme and grant winners will be chosen by the Foundation's Grant Advisory Board.

"Our very first competitive grant program focuses on nonprofits that increase engagement of African Americans in cybersecurity," said Cyndi Gula, Managing Partner at Gula Tech Adventures. "Starting January 4th, I'd like to invite nonprofit programs that focus on education, training, scholarships, mentorship and professional development of African Americans in cybersecurity to complete a grant request ." In February, The Gula Tech Foundation Grant Advisory Board will select the top three cybersecurity nonprofits that are most impactful to the African American community and award grants of $500,000, $300,000 and $200,000 for a total of $1,000,000.

"Cyndi and I plan to run similar competitive grant programs throughout the year, each with different cybersecurity topics and social impact," said Ron Gula, President of Gula Tech Adventures and the Co-founder and former CEO of Tenable Network Security. "The Foundation allows us to attract the most impactful cybersecurity nonprofits solving tough problems, and with the help of our Grant Advisory Board of cybersecurity experts, award meaningful monetary grants to take them to the next level."

The Gula Tech Foundation Grant Advisory Board has 29 members, comprising well-known, diverse, senior cyber leaders and nonprofit experts, including:

Dmitri Alperovitch , Executive Chairman at Silverado Policy Accelerator, Co-founder & former CTO at CrowdStrike

, Executive Chairman at Silverado Policy Accelerator, Co-founder & former CTO at CrowdStrike Renaud Deraison, Co-founder and CTO, Tenable Network Security

Karen Gibson, Retired U.S. Army General, former Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Debora Plunkett , Board Chair, Defending Digital Campaigns and former Director of Information Assurance, NSA

, Board Chair, and former Director of Information Assurance, NSA Tom Quinn , Chief Information Security Office, T. Rowe Price

, Chief Information Security Office, T. Sounil Yu, Creator of the Cyber Defense Matrix and former Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America

For more information about the Gula Tech Foundation, please visit: https://www.gula.tech/foundation/ .

To apply for the January 2021 Grant Program, please complete a grant request form between January 4-27, 2021:

https://gulatechfoudnation.wufoo.com/forms/january-2021-grant-request-form/

About Gula Tech Adventures

Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds and nonprofit organizations. Since 2017, the Gula's have made more than 40 investments in cybersecurity startups like Automox , Cybrary , Huntress and Scythe , cybersecurity funds including Inner Loop Capital , DataTribe and Forgepoint Capital , and also supported cybersecurity nonprofits like Defending Digital Campaigns and voting.works .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE Gula Tech Foundation