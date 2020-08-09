Gulf Business Machines honored as one of the best companies to work for in Bahrain for 2020

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Business Machines (GBM), a leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, offering industry-leading digital infrastructure, digital business solutions, security and services, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in Bahrain. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

"Our people are our greatest asset, which is reflected by achieving the highest score (91%) for the Best Place to Work for in Bahrain. We value our outstanding employees and reward them for making their targets, and continue in developing our employees' soft and technical skills with the latest technological trends. We believe, establishing a happier and positive workplace is transmitted daily to customers for the past 30 years of GBM journey regionally," said Abdulla Ishaq, General Manager Bahrain.

"I am proud that on the 30th Anniversary since the inception of GBM which started in Bahrain in 1990, we are recognized as one of the Best Places to Work and this confirms our status as an employer of choice within our industry and further affirms our standing as the leading digital solutions provider in the region. As HR we are proud that our colleagues believe that our HR portfolio rewards their contribution, takes care of their well-being and provides them tools for their ongoing development and enables them to support our clients as they prepare business for tomorrow," said Feras Almajed, HR Vice President.

"The Best Places to Work certification highlights successful companies in Bahrain that are going above and beyond to keep their workforce engaged even in challenging period," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Bahrain.

