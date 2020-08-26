Gulf Launches "Helping to Fuel the Frontline" Campaign

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil announced the launch of a new campaign to give back to frontline workers during times when they do not have the luxury of staying home. The campaign launched in July and runs through the end of September or while supplies last.

Through this campaign, Gulf is providing a minimum of $10,000 in Gulf gift cards as a thank you to those working on the frontline. Whether it be a healthcare worker, first responder, grocery worker or teacher, the campaign encourages consumers to nominate the everyday heroes who keep us all going.