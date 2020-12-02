Gulf Medical University College of Medicine and ScholarRx Announce Medical Education Partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Gulf Medical University College of Medicine (GMU) and ScholarRx announced a collaboration to further the College's educational mission. GMU has adopted the Rx Bricks online service from ScholarRx, a revolutionary digital learning platform that supports the curriculum and enhances pre-clinical instruction.

Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University states, "Gulf Medical University's partnership with ScholarRx ensures that the content of the medical curriculum is benchmarked with similar top U.S. medical colleges using the same program. The Rx Bricks of ScholarRx provide our students with up-to-date medical knowledge through educationally sound courses delivered by expert faculty. As a leading medical university in the Middle East, Gulf Medical University will contribute to the continuous development of ScholarRx by integrating its Virtual Patient Learning (VPL) technology in the Rx Bricks, conducting research, and evaluating the educational impact of ScholarRx. I am sure our students and faculty will appreciate the value of ScholarRx."

GMU uses the innovative Rx Bricks digital learning platform from ScholarRx to better engage and align medical students with the curriculum. This has become especially important as more learning is taking place online. With this new set of resources, faculty teaching GMU students can:

Assign specific Rx Bricks through their learning management system

Use question banks accompanying the Rx Bricks for both formative and summative assessments, and

Provide foundational support to their virtual patient learning sessions.

"Collaboration with ScholarRx has enriched and added value to our existing online learning resources, as the College of Medicine has been able to seamlessly integrate the Rx Bricks in the medical curriculum. Faculty and students alike have embraced it with ease due to the user-friendly nature of the resource," said Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Vice-Chancellor Academics and Dean, College of Medicine at Gulf Medical University.

"GMU has developed into a leading institution for medical education in the Middle East under the visionary leadership of Chancellor Hamdy and Vice-Chancellor Manda," said Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx. "We are pleased to support their remarkable work in digital curricular innovation."

About Gulf Medical University College of Medicine

The vision of the university is to be a leading international academic healthcare institution through the integration of quality health professions education, research, healthcare, and social accountability for sustainable community development. The College of Medicine, in existence since 1998, has managed to not only impart quality medical education, but has also created a network of healthcare services, a conducive research milieu, and developed unique related avenues for professional development, policy, and leadership to meet the healthcare needs of the nation and the region.

About ScholarRx

ScholarRx is a mission-driven education organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and their faculty to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-poor environments.

