Gulfstream Customer Support Had Banner Year In 2018

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp.'s Customer Support organization continues to strengthen its commitment to operators by adding people, facilities and capabilities to its worldwide network. Gulfstream Customer Support President Derek Zimmerman called 2018 a year of expansions and enhancements for the award-winning organization.

In 2018, Gulfstream announced expansion plans at four Customer Support locations: Appleton, Wisconsin; Savannah; Farnborough, England; and West Palm Beach, Florida, to accommodate growing demand from existing customers and the company's fleet expansion. These maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, including hangar, offices, back shops and support space, will add more than 700,000 square feet/65,032 square meters to Gulfstream's maintenance footprint and provide customers with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, line maintenance and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support.

"We are as well-positioned as we have ever been to respond to our customers' evolving needs and deliver on our promise of an exemplary customer ownership experience," Zimmerman said. "With the opening of these state-of-the-art maintenance facilities in the next two years, along with beginning operations in 2019 at our world-class Van Nuys, California, MRO that we announced in 2017, we will have significantly enhanced accessibility for our customers, reinforcing our commitment to them."

That reinforced commitment includes adding more than 400 technicians and support personnel in 2018 across Customer Support, the largest organization of its kind in business aviation with nearly 5,000 professionals. The additional personnel helped Customer Support work closely with the G500 program team to provide a smooth entry into service for the all-new aircraft.

More highlights in 2018 for Gulfstream Customer Support include:

Completing the successful transition of Gulfstream St. Louis to a dedicated MRO facility for Gulfstream aircraft

aircraft Adding capabilities and extending operating hours at Gulfstream Beijing, the first factory-owned business-jet service center in China

Enhancing its On-the-Job Training Laboratory with the addition of a Gulfstream G600 fuselage and wing and a Gulfstream G650 fuselage, wing and interior

G600 fuselage and wing and a G650 fuselage, wing and interior Expanding high-speed connectivity upgrades and services to more Gulfstream models

models Dedicating a new control center for improved AOG coordination and resolution

Again being awarded a support contract for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard C-20 and C-37 fleets

