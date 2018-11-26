Gulfstream G650ER Connects New York With Dubai In Record Time
Flagship Aircraft Shaves One Hour, 48 Minutes Off Previous Record In Impressive Range, Speed Demonstration
02:00 ET
SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced that the ultralong-range Gulfstream G650ER has completed a record-breaking flight en route to the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) Show in Dubai. The aircraft bested the previous world speed record by one hour and 48 minutes.
The G650ER flew from Teterboro, New Jersey, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a distance of 6,142 nautical miles/11,375 kilometers, in just 11 hours and two minutes. The flight was completed at an average speed of Mach 0.90.
"Time and again, the G650ER has demonstrated its performance agility," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "And this is another one of those times. No other aircraft offers the high-speed range utility that the G650ER does out of high-demand airports like Teterboro. This proves yet again that the G650ER remains in a class by itself."
More than 325 G650 and G650ER aircraft operate around the world, including more than 30 in the Middle East alone.
Pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association, this record will be the G650 family's 79th.
The G650ER, along with the rest of the Gulfstream fleet, will be on display at Dubai World Central from Dec. 10-12.
