Gulfstream G650ER Connects New York With Dubai In Record Time

"Time and again, the G650ER has demonstrated its performance agility," said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. "And this is another one of those times. No other aircraft offers the high-speed range utility that the G650ER does out of high-demand airports like Teterboro. This proves yet again that the G650ER remains in a class by itself."

More than 325 G650 and G650ER aircraft operate around the world, including more than 30 in the Middle East alone.

Pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association, this record will be the G650 family's 79th.

The G650ER, along with the rest of the Gulfstream fleet, will be on display at Dubai World Central from Dec. 10-12.

