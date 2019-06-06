Gulfstream Lands International Yacht & Aviation Awards

"What makes Gulfstream cabins the most beautiful and cutting-edge in the industry is the rich collaboration between our industrial, interior and visualization designers and the artisans who skillfully execute their designs," said Burns. "Together, they merge technology and artistry so our customers have the best cabin experience possible."

The Gulfstream G650ER: Serenity and Style, earned this year's Private Jet Design award. The winning G650ER design incorporates horizontal-striped quilted seat inserts contrasted with natural gray agate countertops and ebony veneer cabinetry, along with plush mohair divans, silk-accented carpeting and embossed basket-weave and shagreen-patterned leather accents. While customers appreciate the aesthetics of the interior, they also benefit from its technological advancements, including 100 percent fresh air, low cabin altitudes and Gulfstream's signature panoramic oval windows.

Gulfstream design teams were also awarded this year's Design Society International Designer of the Year award. This award recognizes an overall contribution to the industry and excellence in design on an international scale.

Gulfstream earned The International Yacht & Aviation Awards for Private Jet Design in 2018 and 2017 for the all-new Gulfstream G600 and the G650ER, respectively. The ergonomically advanced Gulfstream-designed seats on the Gulfstream G500 and G600 also earned an International Yacht & Aviation Award in the Product category in 2018.

Photos of the winning entry can be found at www.glf.aero/design-awards

