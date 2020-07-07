Gulfstream Park Leads as Florida's First Land-Based Casino to Launch Konami's SYNKROS

"We selected Konami Gaming to replace our previous system, due to SYNKROS' demonstrated extremely high reliability and Konami's reputation of customer support and responsiveness," said Dana Leibovitz, casino manager at Gulfstream Park & Casino. "In addition, SYNKROS' unmatched marketing and data analytics capabilities further enhance Gulfstream's leading market edge, while empowering our teams to deliver greater entertainment to players directly at their slot machine."

Guests will have the opportunity to discover, earn, and redeem rewards and offers catered to their activity and spend. With SYNKROS Offers Management™, guests can discover a mix of personalized rewards spanning comp vouchers, free play, drawing tickets, bonus points, and more, with direct access right on the slot machine's screen or LCD display. Players can even qualify to compete in slot tournaments with SYNKROS' award-winning True-Time Tournaments™, delivering a library of available tournament themes for on-demand or synchronized events.

"Gulfstream Park & Casino combines an array of entertainment under one roof, with an energy and excitement that is entirely unto its own," said Jay Bertsch, senior vice president, North American games & global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami is proud to partner alongside Gulfstream Park & Casino to take the patron experience to even further possibilities through SYNKROS' top technology and robust reliability."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Gulfstream Park & Casino

Located at 901 South Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach, Florida, Gulfstream Park & Casino has been one of the most important venues for horse racing in the country since 1939. In addition to thoroughbred racing, Gulfstream Park offers two floors of high-energy casino gaming entertainment. Level 1 provides the perfect combination of racing simulcasting, poker, and slots, while Level 2 showcases even more slot games, live entertainment, and interactive promotions. Gulfstream guests can enjoy more than 700 Las Vegas-style slots including electronic table games; 20 live action table games with stakes ranging from casual to ultra-high; and captivating promotions and tournaments. Ideally located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, Gulfstream Park and The Village at Gulfstream Park comprise South Florida's premiere entertainment destination, with an open air mall, an international array of restaurants, world-class art galleries, a bowling alley, outdoor cafes and nightclubs, fashion boutiques, health and beauty services, and more. For more information about Gulfstream Park & Casino, please visit gulfstreampark.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

