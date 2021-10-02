Gum Market Records a CAGR of 3.42% by 2025 | New Product Launches to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports



Factors such as new product launches, and increased marketing & promotional initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gum market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.





Gum Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Chewing Gums



Bubble Gums

Type

Sugared Gums



Sugar-free Gums

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America



Gum Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the global gum market include FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Hager and Werken GmbH, and Co. KG, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Simply Gum Inc., and The Hershey Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gum market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques may threaten the growth of the market.





Gum Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gum market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gum market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gum market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gum market vendors



Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis to help the industry leaders navigaste their business through the new normal.

Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled FITGUM, Functional Gums Srl, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Simply Gum Inc., and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

