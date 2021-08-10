GumGum Accelerates Global Expansion by Acquiring JustPremium

Contextual targeting is set to be a $412 billion business by 2025 and both GumGum and JustPremium have seen significant growth as the industry has rapidly accelerated its shift to contextual technology and attention first digital advertising solutions. GumGum's 2021 revenue alone is on track to grow over 40% compared to last year. With the addition of JustPremium, GumGum expedites that growth and furthers its position as a global strategic partner. Together they will lead the industry in offering a comprehensive solution that leverages both contextual and creative to deliver campaigns that are dynamically placed and drive consumer attention across digital environments for video, display, and CTV. Their first combined offering will include a new high impact In-Article family of products which includes In-Article Video (outstream) ad unit, as well as an In-Article Shoppable display ad unit. Both of them will be powered by Verity, GumGum's accredited contextual data solution.

"Brands are looking for a strategic partner with value tested and accredited technology that drives campaign results, with no reliance on cookies, on a global scale. We believe this acquisition makes us that partner," said Phil Schraeder, Chief Executive Officer, GumGum. "It's all about creative, context, and global scale. With those three elements, powered by sophisticated technology, we deliver what consumers want across all digital environments and, as a result, drive strong campaign ROAS for our brand partners."

This acquisition is an integral part of GumGum's global growth strategy. JustPremium helps some of the world's most powerful brands connect with more than 900 million people in premium environments. By joining forces with JustPremium, GumGum doubles its' brand and publishers presence in the U.K. and will expand into eight new markets including Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, and Mexico.

"Over the past 9 years, we have built a successful business based on making it simple to create, buy and deliver memorable ads with a portfolio of high-impact video and display formats running on a global network of premium publishers. With GumGum, we will now be able to maximize that vision by expanding our global reach and pairing our creative offering with an accredited industry-leading contextual engine that will meet the needs of what advertisers and publishers have been asking for," said Eric Visser, Chief Executive Officer, JustPremium.

JustPremium is a European-based company, headquartered in Amsterdam, with approximately 150 employees globally. JustPremium's CEO, Eric Visser will stay on as the President of EMEA for GumGum and report to Phil Schraeder, GumGum's CEO. JustPremium's organization and name will be integrated under the GumGum brand.

For more information please reach out to [email protected] .

SOURCE GumGum

Related Links

http://www.gumgum.com

