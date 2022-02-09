Gummy Bear Breast Implants Offers Lower Complication Rates & Lifetime Warranties To Patients Seeking Breast Augmentation In Seattle

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a roughly 15 year period, silicone breast implants were not available and undergoing studies to ensure their safety. Ultimately, they were deemed safe, but since silicone breast implants were re-introduced to the market, the newest generation of silicone breast implants–gummy bear breast implants–offer an even higher level of safety than any breast implant of the past.

This new generation of silicone implant derives it's name from the gummy candy that is soft, yet, solid and hard to tear or break. In the rare event of a rupture, the silicone gel inside sticks to itself and is unlikely to leak. Traditional silicone implants can leak significantly and cause major issues before the rupture is identified. This risk goes down when choosing gummy bear breast implants.

Additionally, according to the implant manufacturers, gummy bear breast implants have a capsular contracture rate of under 4%. Traditional silicone and saline breast implants have over a 15% contracture rate according to a peer reviewed study published in Plastic Surgery Journal. Therefore, capsular contracture is much less likely with gummy bear breast implants. Overall, this reduces the need for future breast revision and the safety of the implants.

At Seattle Plastic Surgery, we use Mentor implants which offer a lifetime warranty to patients who chose gummy bear breast implants. This is the first time such as warranty has existed for breast implants because gummy bear breast implants are so safe and effective.

Patients love the natural results that come with gummy bear implants. A breast augmentation patient at Seattle Plastic Surgery said, "Love this place! Staff was so helpful and friendly. They do AMAZING work and are very respectful and professional. I would highly recommend Seattle Plastic Surgery to anyone looking to have breast lift, augmentation, and implants. I had a great experience and absolutely love my results!!"

About Seattle Plastic Surgery: Seattle Plastic Surgery is a top performing plastic surgery practice in Seattle, WA. The plastic surgeons at Seattle Plastic Surgery have decades of combined experience in providing the best Seattle breast augmentation. Along with breast surgeries, Seattle Plastic Surgery offers facial and body procedures like facelifts and tummy tucks. A full medical spa also provides microneedling, lash services, and more professional skincare.

