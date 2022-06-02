Gummy Vitamin Market Size to Grow by USD 5.06 Billion | By Distribution Channel and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Purchase Our Report: for more additional information about the Gummy Vitamin Market

Scope of the Report

Gummy Vitamin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Brazil, Australia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hero Nutritionals Inc., Honest Co. Inc., Nestle SA, Pharmavite LLC, Power Gummies, and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Online Distribution Channel Held the Largest Market Share

The gummy vitamin market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in the number of websites offering a wide range of gummy vitamins at low cost than those available offline will drive the market growth through the online distribution channel.

will drive the market growth through the online distribution channel. Vendors such as Amway offer their gummy vitamins through their own websites. Vendors are involved in the omnichannel retailing format to expand their visibility among customers, which will also help in increasing their revenue.

APAC is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for gummy vitamins in APAC.

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. are the key markets for gummy vitamins in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of a large consumer base that is increasingly paying attention to their health in countries such as China and India will facilitate the gummy vitamin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amway Corp.

Bayer AG

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Honest Co. Inc.

Nestle SA

Pharmavite LLC

Power Gummies

Unilever Group

The gummy vitamin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as marketing on social media platforms and new product launches to compete in the market.

Recent Developments

Amway Corp.- The company offers Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY under nutrition which is a multi vitamin mineral gummy.

The company offers Nutrilite SEIZE THE DAY under nutrition which is a multi vitamin mineral gummy. Bayer AG- The company offers Flintstones vitamin gummies to kids such as FLINTSTONES gummies plus immunity support and FLINTSTONES active kids gummies.

The company offers Flintstones vitamin gummies to kids such as FLINTSTONES gummies plus immunity support and FLINTSTONES active kids gummies. Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- The company offers vitafusion which is raspberry flavored multivitamin with key ingredients like Biotin, vitamin C and vitamin E to support hair, skin and for healthy nails.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online

Offline

Exhibit 22: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High demand for on-the-go dietary supplement products

8.1.2 Rising awareness regarding health

8.1.3 Rising sales through online channels

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost of production

8.2.2 Formulation challenges for inducing vitamin ingredients in gummies

8.2.3 Risk and side effects of overconsumption of gummy vitamins

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Availability of gummy supplements for children

8.3.2 Introduction of organic gummies

8.3.3 Developments according to dynamic demands for improved flavors among the consumers

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 50: Amway Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Amway Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 53: Bayer AG - Overview

Exhibit 54: Bayer AG - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Bayer AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.5 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 57: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 61: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 62: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 63: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Exhibit 65: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 66: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Hero Nutritionals Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Honest Co. Inc.

Exhibit 68: Honest Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Honest Co. Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Honest Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Overview

Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Nestle SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Pharmavite LLC

Exhibit 75: Pharmavite LLC - Overview

Exhibit 76: Pharmavite LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Pharmavite LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Power Gummies

Exhibit 78: Power Gummies - Overview

Exhibit 79: Power Gummies - Product and service

Exhibit 80: Power Gummies - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 81: Unilever Group - Overview

Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

