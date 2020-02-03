Gun Control Measures Used in Other Countries Haven't, Don't, and Won't Work in America, Says Author Bruce D. Thatcher

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun Mania: A New Perspective – What We Must Do to Reduce Shootings, Homicides and Suicides in America is now available in print and e-book formats. In it, Bruce D. Thatcher examines the historical reasons why guns are a core element of America's culture, why guns are not significant in the cultures of other developed nations, and policy implications for reduction of gun-related and other homicides and suicides in America.

When confronted with gun-related deaths, many want guns to be the problem. They're easy to see. Dealing with them should be simple and fast; just pass new laws to keep guns away from people who shouldn't have them … or from everyone. However, this approach hasn't, doesn't and won't work in America.

Thatcher says, "How can we reduce death and injury caused by guns?" is the wrong question. We should instead be asking "how can we reduce the overall rates of suicide and violent crime?" Gun Mania brings that question to the forefront. It establishes cultural criteria, proceeds through case studies of the United States and four other nations, and concludes with what these analyses imply for national, state and local policy.



Book Details: Title: Gun Mania Subtitle: A New Perspective – What We Must Do to Reduce Shootings, Homicides and Suicides in America Publisher: HST/Kindle Direct Publication Date: November, 2019 ISBN: 9 781698 682419 Genre: Political Science, History Binding: Softcover Pages: 321 plus preface Price: $18.00



Bruce D. Thatcher is founder of History Speaks Today and author of HST's first four books – Adamant Aggressors, Immigration, Rise and Decline and Gun Mania. He graduated from Iowa State College and the University of Chicago, worked in marketing and management with national companies, then founded and led a consulting firm for 30 years. In the Chicago area he became involved in politics and served as President of a local school board. Later, he served on the Board of Literacy Volunteers of America and taught university classes. Now retired, Thatcher and his wife, Carol, live near New Braunfels, Texas.

