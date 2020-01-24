Gun Violence Prevention Organizations Lay Out Path to Reduce Gun Deaths in Half By 2030

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gun Safety Alliance -- Today nearly 20 gun violence prevention organizations announced a path to reduce gun deaths in the United States by 50-percent by 2030. While each of these organizations has their approaches, priorities and programs to reduce gun violence, all believe this is achievable if everyone – politicians, businesses and civil society – does their part.

Each year, there are approximately 40,000 firearm deaths in the United States. Despite the efforts of dozens of individual organizations, current statistics show that these numbers are likely to rise if immediate actions are not taken. The societal and political complexities that confound this issue continue to show there is no – nor will there be – one solution to ending this epidemic. Together, these organizations believe if policies, programs and practices that have been proven to reduce homicides, suicides, and unintentional shootings can be scaled and advanced, collectively there can be a meaningful reduction in gun-related deaths in the U.S.

To achieve this goal, these organizations will focus on efforts such as:

Pass legislation to require background checks on all gun sales.

States that require a background check on gun sales have homicide rates 10 percent lower than those without

Further implement Extreme Risk laws—sometimes referred to as "Red Flag" laws

States that have stepped up implementation have seen, on average, double-digit percentage decreases in their death rate

Achieve secure storage practices - storing firearms unloaded, locked, and separate from ammunition

These practices are associated with a 78-percent lower risk of self-inflicted firearm injuries, and an 85-percent lower risk of unintentional firearm injuries among children

Support violence intervention programs that provide comprehensive support to the individuals who are at greatest risk of gunshot victimization

Homicide and gun injuries fell nearly 40-percent in select communities where programs exist

Recognize and combat the inherent danger of "Stand Your Ground" laws

In some states, implementation of "Stand Your Ground" laws saw a 32 percent increase in firearm homicide rates and a 24 percent increase in overall homicide rates since the policy was implemented.

The solution to affect changes on these senseless and preventable deaths is attainable if the combined forces of these organizations is harnessed, focused and directed towards initiatives that have proven to have had a demonstrative impact on gun-related deaths. It is also only possible if elected officials, business leaders, and citizens prioritize addressing this epidemic. Only through the combined forces of these groups, and a concerted effort to hold ourselves and society accountable for ending this violence, can we hope to create a better and safer future for us all.

We the undersigned organizations are fighting to end the epidemic of gun violence in the United States. We work on the national, state, and local levels. We work on legislation, policy, programs, research, and direct interventions. Our approach, strategies, and tactics sometimes differ, but all of us see the devastating effects of this preventable problem and are committed to reversing it.

We believe that the United States can reduce gun deaths by 50% by 2030. We know this is possible, but only if everyone does their part and we invite you to join us. We believe that we can save well more than 100,000 lives in the next ten years, but it will take many of us working together — from gun manufacturers to law enforcement, elected officials to CEOs, doctors to social workers, those who own guns and those who do not — toward this common purpose.

This is both a declaration of what's possible and a call to action. Countless lives are at stake. This enormous problem requires bold solutions. We pledge to work together to do our part to cut gun violence by 50% over the next decade. But we can't do it alone. We hope you will join us in doing your part.

Gun Violence Prevention Organizations

Black and Brown Gun Violence Prevention Brady Change the Ref CT Against Gun Violence Community Justice Action Fund DoSomething.org Everytown Giffords Gun Safety Alliance Life Camp Livefree March For Our Lives Moms Demand Action Newtown Action Alliance Orange Ribbons for Gun Safety Sandy Hook Promise States United to Prevent Gun Violence Stop Handgun Violence

