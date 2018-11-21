Guna Nutraceuticals' Gut Support may help control blood sugar levels by promoting optimal gut health

Gut Support with freeze-dried bovine colostrum and Noni helps restore the gut's flora, which is the symbiotic bacteria occurring naturally in the intestine. Research shows that the gut's bacteria play an important role in the development of certain chronic conditions, including diabetes.

"We want people to know that there are health benefits in having a healthy gut," announced Alessandro Pizzoccaro, president of Guna Nutraceuticals, during National Diabetes Month. "This is one of the reasons we developed Gut Support."

"We've developed Guna Nutraceuticals to help U.S. consumers maintain optimal heath conditions," Pizzoccaro said. "We believe that a combination of healthy lifestyle and appropriate nutrition, with supplementation of nutrients when needed, is key for living healthier and longer."

Guna Nutraceuticals was founded on decades of experience with natural medicines by refining formulas with advanced nutrient profiles to maintain general health and ensure proper nutrient supplementation.

"As Americans continue to embrace natural products and healthy lifestyles, Guna Nutraceuticals will continue making products available," said Pizzoccaro adding that Guna supplements contain the necessary nutrients that are so often missing from the contemporary diet, especially in the United States. "Our supplements provide a 'surplus' of wellbeing for the body that will help people live a healthy lifestyle."

A leading global company in biological medicine, Guna Nutraceuticals only uses top-quality, carefully selected botanical ingredients that are GMO. The company was founded on decades of experience with natural medicines by refining formulas with advanced nutrient profiles to maintain general health and ensure proper nutrient supplementation. Guna has more than 70 products listed with the FDA. Each product is made using the highest quality standards, including GMP certification and FDA compliance.

Other Guna Nutraceutical products that are supported by clinical evidence include Breathe Easy, Optimal Iron, Integral Probiotics, Proper pH Balance, Brain Booster, and Omega Source.

For more information on Guna Nutraceuticals — now available on Amazon — visit https://gunanutraceuticals.com/.

