Guna Nutraceuticals is attending September's ECRM® EPPS in Phoenix, Arizona

The Vitamin, Weight Management and Sports Nutrition Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS), represented by Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez, is a trade show where vitamin and nutrition companies, like Guna Nutraceuticals, will have the opportunity to network with major retail buyers in private sessions to present their products. The event will take place at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2018.

"We have worked with the manufacturing of these products to satisfy the American consumer, and we are excited to present our line of products to top retail buyers at ECRM," Guna President, Alessandro Pizzocaro, said. "We believe in the uniqueness of our formulas, and we are confident that buyers will notice it too!"

Guna Nutraceuticals was founded on decades of experience with natural medicines by refining formulas with advanced nutrient profiles to maintain general health and ensure proper nutrient supplementation. Each product is made using the highest quality standards, including GMP certification and FDA compliance.

"The nutrients contained in our exclusive nutraceuticals guarantee a 'surplus' of wellbeing for the body, and help provide a healthy lifestyle naturally," Pizzoccaro said. "We believe that a combination of healthy lifestyle and appropriate nutrition, with supplementation of nutrients when needed, is the key for living healthier and longer."

Each botanical ingredient has been selected for use in its most active and easily absorbable form, increasing the bioavailability of each product. In addition, each supplement contains minerals and vitamins, which enhance the absorption process of each nutrient.

Gut Support is a unique combination of extracts from Noni juice powder and bovine colostrum, which is a type of cow milk particularly rich in nutrients. It comes in single-dose handy packets that dissolve in the mouth without water, for quickly restoring intestinal wellbeing and maintaining optimal immunity.

Integral Probiotics is an exclusive probiotic with six strains and fibers that provides a complete intestinal flora rebalance, and it is free of gluten and allergens. Proper pH Balance is a unique mix of many botanicals and minerals that help build a low-acid environment within your body.

For more information on Guna Nutraceuticals — now available on Amazon — visit https://gunanutraceuticals.com/.

