Gunderson Direct recognized as a top 25 direct marketing agency

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey and analysis of direct marketing agencies by The Manifest, Gunderson Direct was named as one of the top 25 direct marketing agencies worldwide. The Manifest compiles information on agencies around the world and ranks them based on a number of criteria, including business results and surveys of business decision-makers and consumers.



Gunderson Direct, a leading Bay Area direct mail agency, was one of 20 U.S.-based agencies to make the list. Reviews such as this one are typical of client feedback:

They helped save $2,000,000 in marketing expenditures and increased responses from .05% to 1%. They managed the project well, documenting every conversation and responding quickly to questions or urgent requests.



"Direct mail is not easy," said Mike Gunderson, President and Founder, "and we benefit from years of experience in the channel to help generate the response clients need to meet their marketing goals."



Gunderson Direct has grown at a 20% clip over the last two years, with a mix of financial services and fintech, healthcare, technology and other clients. Recent client wins include Wag Walking, Zocdoc and RobinHood. "Our business has expanded as we have gone beyond traditional DM marketers to include digital-first marketers looking to grow in a new and very profitable channel," added Jeff Tarran, VP and Head of Account Management.



As the agency has grown, it's beefed up its data and analytics expertise while innovating with new processes that help clients speed up the direct mail test and learn timeframe. While Mike Gunderson is thrilled at the recognition by The Manifest, he has no intention of slowing down agency growth. "We've got a great staff and strong relationships that have gotten us to this point. We continue to see opportunity for many companies to grow in the DM channel, and I hope we'll be partnering up with more of them."



Media Contact:

5107490054



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12742291



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Gunderson Direct Inc.

Related Links

http://gundersondirect.com

