Guns of Boom's First Esports Season Closes with $120,000 Finals

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing Guns of Boom's first professional Esports season to close with a bang, Game Insight , in partnership with ESL , today revealed that the Guns of Boom Season One Finals will take place on November 17 and 18 at the Intel Esports Arena in Los Angeles. Eight teams will compete for the $120,000 prize pool after earning their spots as the top competitors in Europe and North America throughout the season.

"Mobile Esports is still in its nascent form," said Anatoly Ropotov, Game Insight CEO, "but thanks to our partnership with ESL, we were able to explode onto the scene in our first season. Not only has ESL helped with tournaments and broadcasts, but they were instrumental in helping us connect with the professional Esports teams that helped us make our competitive Pro Mode such a perfect fit. Best of luck to our eight competing teams -- and we hope to see everybody back for an even bigger Season Two, with plenty of new surprises and even more explosive action. It's going to be epic!"

The Guns of Boom Season One Finals in Los Angeles follows the game's first successful Esports event in July, the Guns of Boom European Invitational. Held in Katowice, Poland on July 29, the European Invitational saw Europe's top four teams compete for $40,000 in prizes. It was won by team [HARA] YAKUZA, who secured a place in the Season One Finals as part of their win. The broadcast of the European Invitational can be viewed in its entirety on the official Guns of Boom YouTube channel .

"Mobile is such an exciting development within the esports landscape, and Guns of Boom has perfectly combined mobile with the first-person shooter format," said Sean Charles, SVP Global Publisher and Developer Relations, ESL. "Together with Game Insight, we are building a competitive ecosystem and community, including leagues, broadcasts, and live events. We are thrilled to host the inaugural Finals at our North American Studio."

Game Insight and ESL are also committed to technical experimentation to discover new methods of presentation and competition that are uniquely suited to the form. ESL's broadcast of Guns of Boom's Season One Finals will be the first Esports broadcast to utilize augmented reality to reveal the action as it unfolds on the battlefield, allowing viewers to see the reactions of their favorite broadcasters as the game's biggest plays take place virtually in the studio.

Plans for Guns of Boom Season Two will be revealed as part of the Season One Finals.

Tickets to the Guns of Boom Season One final at ESL's Intel Esports Arena are available to the public, and can be purchased through Eventbrite . The live broadcast of the Guns of Boom Season One Finals will take place on the official Guns of Boom YouTube channel in both English ( Day One Stream, Day Two Stream ) and Russian ( Day One Stream, Day Two Stream ). The trailer for the Guns of Boom Season One Finals is available on YouTube starting today.

For more information about Guns of Boom Esports, see their Facebook page . To download Guns of Boom for free on your iOS or Android device, visit gunsofboom.com .

About Game Insight

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world's leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 300 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone. Game Insight is based in Vilnius, Lithuania with development studios around the world.

For more information go to http://www.game-insight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @game_insight.

About ESL

ESL, a part of the international digital entertainment group MTG, is the world's largest esports company, leading the industry across the most popular video games with numerous online and offline competitions. It operates high profile, branded international and national leagues and tournaments such as the Intel® Extreme Masters, ESL One, ESL National Championships and other top tier stadium-size events, as well as grassroots amateur cups, leagues and matchmaking systems. ESL covers a broad field of services in gaming technology, event management, advertising and television production, fully catering to the needs of the esports ecosystem. With offices in North America, Germany, Russia, France, Poland, Spain, China, and partners in many other countries, it has a truly global footprint ( www.eslgaming.com ).

