Guns.com now offers consumer financing through Credova Financial

BURNSVILLE, Minn., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guns.com announced today that they've partnered with Credova Financial to provide financing options to customers. Now, you'll be able to apply online in seconds and get a near instant approval decision without any impact to your credit score.

By selecting Credova, approved customers can make their purchase today, but pay over time instead of all upfront. Credova doesn't use any hard inquiries, so customers can get approval to finance their gun and gear without hurting their credit.

Offering deals as good as 90-day interest-free for select buyers, it's protection now, payment later – which adds just another reason why Guns.com is your easy, one-stop shop for online gun buying.

"Guns.com has one of the largest selections of firearms and gear available online, and our goal is to give customers a level of service they would expect from top ecommerce sites in any industry. Credova has given us one more way to help Americans exercise their 2A rights without breaking the bank," says Greg Minkler, Guns.com's Chief Executive Officer. "And because the vast majority of what Guns.com sells is from local gun stores across the country, it's another great way to help out small local businesses in your area."

"Credova is very excited to roll out our partnership with one of the most recognizable websites at the forefront of the industry, Guns.com , and offer the leading 2A friendly, tech forward Buy Now, Pay Later solution that's built to help their customers efficiently pay for their next firearm and accessory purchase with small, monthly payments," says Kamron Davis, VP Revenue for Credova.

See all the details of Guns.com's partnership with Credova by visiting their financing page.

About Guns.com

Founded in 2011, Guns.com is the best place to shop for and buy guns, ammo, and gear online. It is also the premier news, content, and lifestyle destination for gun owners and enthusiasts. Guns.com believes in promoting local gun store sales, serving their customers, and responsible gun ownership.

About Credova:

Credova Financial is the leading outdoor sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

SOURCE Guns.com

Related Links

http://www.guns.com

